Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won starrer drama City Couple's Way of Love will air its first episode on Kakao TV on December 8 at 5 p.m. KST. It is a Kakao TV's original drama and according to the channel, the drama is all set to be streamed on Netflix too.

The international streaming platform Netflix will air the episode two hours after it is aired on the Kakao TV. City Couple's Way of Love is a short series that depicts love stories between various people from different walks of life. It is a multi-series drama and every series is named in a unique way. The first series is titled My Lovable Camera Thief.

The drama stars Ji Chang Wook of Backstreet Rookie fame as an architect who is not able to get over the woman he remembers as camera thief. Kim Ji won of Arthdal Chronicles fame plays a marketing freelancer and ends up falling for the architect. But she approaches the architect with a false identity and the fear of falling for him makes her decide to disappear from his life.

Reacting to the news of the series getting aired on Netflix, Kakao M stated that it is going to benefit both the parties. "This will be a great opportunity to show Kakao M's well-made digital dramas as presented by the hardworking production crew and actors to the viewers not only in Korea but also across the globe," the channel stated.

Drama Shooting Halted

City Couple's Way of Love is a 12-episode drama, but each episode is only 30 minutes long. Kim Min Seok and So Joo Yeon will be seen as a couple that is dating for a long time. Ryu Kyung Soo represents the bachelor's life who tries hard to deal with his ex-girlfriend, played by Han Ji Eun. Park Shin Woo of the hit drama It's Okay To Not Be Okay starring Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji will direct the drama. Jung Hyun Jung and Jung Da Yeon will be working as screenwriters.

The shooting of the drama was halted on November 24 after a background actor tested positive. All stars have taken the COVID-19 test.

Though Kim Ji Won had not come in direct contact with the background actor who had tested positive, she voluntarily took the test. Her reports are out and it is said that she has tested negative. However, results of other actors and the crew are awaited.