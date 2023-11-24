Actor Jamie Foxx Faces Sexual Assault Charges in New York Lawsuit

Jamie Foxx, the acclaimed Hollywood actor, comedian, and singer renowned for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the film "Ray," is now facing serious allegations of sexual misconduct dating back eight years. Court documents obtained by the US tabloid TMZ reveal that Foxx is being sued by an unnamed woman who alleges an assault took place at the rooftop of New York City's Catch restaurant in August 2015.

The lawsuit, filed under New York's Adult Survivor's Act, provides a unique one-year window for sexual assault complainants to file civil claims, regardless of the usual statute of limitations. The complainant contends that Foxx intentionally and without consent used force to offensively touch her during an incident at the rooftop bar of Manhattan's Catch restaurant at approximately 1 AM.

According to her account outlined in the lawsuit, the woman claims Foxx, who appeared to be under the influence, complimented her appearance after a friend requested a photo with him. Foxx allegedly compared her to a supermodel and Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union. The situation escalated when Foxx purportedly pulled her to a secluded area on the rooftop, where he placed his hands on her waist, moved around her top, and touched her breasts. Despite the presence of a security guard and witnesses, they reportedly chose to walk away.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for pain, suffering, emotional distress, anxiety, and humiliation resulting from the alleged incident.

This is not the first time Foxx has faced accusations of harassment. During the MeToo movement, he previously denied similar allegations made by another woman.

In a related development, music industry veteran Jimmy Iovine is also facing legal action for sexual abuse. The woman filing the complaint in the New York state court in Manhattan alleges that Iovine forcibly touched her and subjected her to sexual harassment in August 2007. Iovine, a record engineer and co-founder of Interscope Records associated with West Coast hip hop, is now part of Universal Music Group.