Actor Daniel Kaluuya Cracks Sex Joke About His Parents During Oscars 2021; His Mother's Reaction Goes Viral

Actor Daniel Kaluuya cracked a sex joke involving his parents during the acceptance speech at the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday night. However, it was his mother's reaction to the joke that went viral on social media.

The Oscars 2021 were finally held on Sunday, after being delayed by two months. It was showcased from two locations Los Angeles, The Dolby Theatre and Union Station. The presenters included Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger and Zendaya.

Kaluuya Stresses on Celebrating Life

Kaluuya won the Best Supporting Actor award for his work in Judas and the Black Messiah. Showering appreciation on his mother, Kaluuya thanked her saying, "Thank you so much for pouring into me. You gave me everything, you gave me your factory settings so I could stand at my fullest height."

Kaluuya, who played the role of Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton, said that his family had a huge impacted on his life. "They showed me how to love myself, and with that love, they overflowed to the Black communities and to other communities. They showed us that the power of union, the power of unity, that when they play divide and conquer, we play unite and ascend," he said.

Stressing on the need of celebrating life, Kaluuya said, "We gotta celebrate, we gotta celebrate life. We're breathing, we're walking. It's incredible. Like, my mom, my dad, they had sex — it's amazing! I'm here. I'm so happy to be alive and I'm gonna celebrate that tonight."

It was at this moment that the cameras panned to his sister and mother, Damalie Namusoke. While the sister held his head in her hands, Namusoke appears to be saying, "What is he talking about?"

Netizens Feel Kaluuya's Mother Deserves as Oscar For Her Reaction

According to Independent, later, when asked about the comment, Kaluuya said: "Is that gonna live on? I think that's pretty obvious that all of our parents had sex. What's going on? It just came out of my mouth. My mum's probably going to text me some stuff about that, but here we are."

The twitter was ablaze with tweets related to the British star's mother. "Daniel Kaluuya's mother and sister should win an Oscar for their reaction to his reference to his mum and dad having sex," tweeted a user.

"Daniel Kaluuya outing that his mother isn't a virgin on national TV was certainly a moment. #Oscars," wrote another.

"Genius move to cut to Daniel Kaluuya's mother and her reaction to "My mom and dad had sex". I think he's going to get grounded, though," read a tweet.