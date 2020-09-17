The 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) was held to honor the biggest names in the country music. The grand event aired live at night on September 16 saw musicians coming together, but without any audience due to coronavirus restrictions.

The show was organized at Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee. It was hosted by Keith Urban. The main attraction of the event was the presence of Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, and Old Dominion who had five nominations each.

Taylor Swift returned to the award ceremony after seven years and performed her recent song Betty. During the acceptance speech, lead singer of Old Dominion, Matthew Ramsey said that the empty venue and quiet made him think of friends and family they had lost.

Apart from Swift, the show also saw performances by Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Tim McGraw. The team Old Dominion won the group of the year and the album of the year award went to Luke Combs for What You See Is What You Get.

The surprise element of the event was a tie for the Entertainer of the Year category. The award was shared between Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett. It can be noted that Underwood had also won the Entertainer of the year award in 2009 and 2010.

Complete list of ACM Awards 2020:

DUO OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tenille Townes

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Riley Green

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

What You See Is What You Get — Luke Combs

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"God's Country" — Blake Shelton

SONG OF THE YEAR

"One Man Band" — Old Dominion

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Remember You Young" — Thomas Rhett

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Hillary Lindsey

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Maren Morris

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

Fooled Around and Fell in Love - Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King