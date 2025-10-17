Ace Frehley: Legendary Guitarist and KISS Co-Founder Dies Aged 74 After Suffering Brain Bleed After Taking Scary Fall

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley have been left devastated over the death of their former KISS bandmate, Ace Frehley, and have shared heartfelt tributes to the late rock icon. Frehley passed away on Thursday at the age of 74 after suffering a brain bleed after taking a scary fall that left him on life support before his death.

The legendary guitarist, who was one of the founding members of KISS, was taken off life support by his family after being hospitalized and placed on a ventilator, according to TMZ. Following the heartbreaking news, Simmons and Stanley released a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter expressing their sorrow over Frehley's passing.

Death of an Icon

"I am devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of KISS's legacy. My thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world," the joint statement read

KISS was founded in 1973 in New York City by Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss.

Frehley was the band's lead guitarist and became famous for creating his iconic stage persona, "The Spaceman," which became one of the group's most recognizable identities.

Frehley performed with KISS until 1982, when he decided to leave the group and start his own band, Frehley's Comet. He later reunited with KISS in 1996 for their much-celebrated reunion tour but eventually parted ways with the band again in 2002.

KISS became legendary for their energetic performances and timeless rock anthems, including "Rock and Roll All Nite", "I Was Made for Lovin' You", and "Detroit Rock City".

Persistent Health Issues

Last month, fans grew concerned about the guitarist after he revealed that he had to cancel a scheduled performance in California on September 26. Frehley explained that he had taken "a minor fall in his studio," which led to a brief hospital visit.

A message shared on the Cold Gin musician's Instagram assured fans that he was doing fine but noted that, despite his wishes, his doctor had advised him not to travel for the time being.

After his fall, Frehley was forced to cancel the rest of his 2025 tour due to "ongoing medical issues" that developed while he was recovering in the hospital.

A post shared on his Instagram on October 6 read, "Due to some ongoing medical issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates."

A few months back, in August, the "Shock Me" guitarist had made headlines when he and his former KISS bandmates were named among the 2025 Kennedy Center honorees — a moment that celebrated their lasting influence on rock music.

"A dream come true that I never thought would materialize," Frehley told TMZ at the time.

The band had also been planning a special reunion next month to mark its 50th anniversary with a festival event called Kiss Kruise: Land-Locked in Vegas, which was expected to bring the original members together for a major celebration.