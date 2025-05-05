Abdul Rahman Waziri: Afghan Refugee Who Helped US Security Forces in Afghanistan Killed Over Parking Spot Dispute as Suspect Roams Free

A father of two young daughters and an Afghan refugee who had helped U.S. special forces in Afghanistan was shot and killed in Texas last Sunday following a disagreement over a parking spot, according to authorities and his family. Abdul Rahman Waziri was gunned down in the parking area of his apartment complex in west Houston around 9:15 p.m.

Waziri, who came to the United States to escape the Taliban, got into an argument with a neighbor, who allegedly opened fire on him multiple times, Houston police said. "He came here to be safe, and here, when he came, this happened to him," his brother, Abdullah Khan, told Eyewitness 13.

Fought for Freedom, Killed Over Parking Spot

According to Houston police, the suspected shooter admitted to firing at Waziri after a dispute "about parking." However, officers said the man was released without being charged after he was questioned by the police.

Waziri's family is now demanding justice in the case. "We believe this was a public execution. There's no other way to call it," Omar Khawaja, an attorney representing Waziri's family, told the local news station.

Authorities said the tragic incident started when Waziri and a neighbor got into a heated argument over a parking spot at the Gables at Richmond apartment complex, located at 3400 Ocean Street.

Waziri had stopped near the apartment complex's mailboxes to collect his mail when the suspect—who has not been identified—got furious over how Waziri had parked, according to local reports. Witnesses claimed they saw the man damaging Waziri's car, which led to a fight between the two, according to attorney Khawaja.

Once the fight ended, the suspect allegedly went to get a firearm and shot Waziri multiple times, killing him, both Khawaja and police said.

"After the altercation is already over and Mr. Waziri is walking back to his car, the shooter grabs a gun and murders him. He executes him in cold blood," the lawyer told Eyewitness 13.

Police rushed to the scene and, after reviewing surveillance footage, found Waziri's body lying next to a white Toyota Camry with multiple gunshot wounds.

Killer Moving Escort Free

The 31-year-old father and husband was rushed to Ben Taub General Hospital, where doctors were unable to save him. The shooter turned himself in to authorities and handed over his weapon.

According to footage captured by KPRC, police handcuffed and covered both of his hands with evidence bags to preserve any forensic material following the shooting. "As officers were investigating the shooting, they were approached by a male who stated he was the shooter and explained he and the deceased male were arguing over parking," police said.

Houston police said that the Harris County District Attorney chose not to charge the shooter. Reports indicate that he was released and has since returned to live at the same apartment complex.

"Everybody was afraid that if the murderer is living amongst us, he killed somebody yesterday and he's back here today," Omer Yousafzai, an Afghan community leader, told Eyewitness News 13.

Waziri previously served in Afghanistan's security forces and spent seven years working alongside American military personnel, according to a GoFundMe page created in his name. "After serving bravely, Abdul Rahman came to the United States seeking a better and safer life for himself and his family," the campaign raising funds to send his body back to Afghanistan mentions.

"Tragically, his life was cut short when he was killed without reason."

Waziri's relatives, joined by angered members of the community, gathered in protest outside a Houston police station on Friday, holding signs that demanded justice.