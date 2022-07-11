Abbey Gile: Zach Wilson's Ex-Girlfriend Claims That the New York Jets Quarterback Slept With His Mom's Best Friend

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile has claimed that he had an affair with his best friend and even slept with her. Gile made the allegation on Instagram that Wilson, 22, "was sleeping with" his MAGA-loving mother's friend and called him a "homie hopper"

Gile has been dating the NFL star's former college roommate, Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne, after she broke up with Wilson in January. Wilson's mom Lisa Wilson Neeleman had earlier been in news too when in July 2021 she denied allegations that he had an OnlyFans page. However, this time her name has been linked to a bigger scandal of her son sleeping with her unnamed best friend.

Serious Allegations

The allegation was made after Milne over the weekend posted a romantic-looking picture with Gile which led to speculation that the two might be dating. One commenter accused Gile of being a "homie hopper," which is a term for someone who dumps one person and starts dating their closest friend right away.

This didn't go down well with Gile and she blasted, saying, "[Wilson] was sleeping with his mom's best friend... that's the real homie hopper."

Another person wrote in the comments: "Lol, it's true. I know the best friend's mom and she freaked out about it for a while."

On the other hand, Milne was mocked by Jets assistant equipment manager Joe McMahon "Idk what's going to be the bigger joke this relationship or your NFL career," McMohan wrote.

Following the social media spat, Gile appears to have deleted her Instagram account.

A 2021 New York Post article claimed that she and Wilson had been dating since high school. She is presently enrolled at Utah Valley University in Orem, where she participates in the school's dance group.

Wilson and Gile split up in January, but neither of them disclosed the exact reason for the breakup. They did remove one another from their own social media accounts.

Wilson's Mother Makes Headlines Again

This isn't the first time Wilson's mother Lisa Wilson Neeleman has made headlines. Over the past few years, she has advocated hydroxychloroquine as a Covid-19 treatment on Instagram, posted rants against mask mandates, and backed former President Donald Trump.

"Snapchat is for w****s," she was heard saying in a May 2021 video. She follows well-known MAGA figures like Madison Cawthorn and Candace Owens on the platform.

She was compelled to refute claims that she had an OnlyFans account in July 2021, stating: "I don't have an OnlyFans account and I have no idea what it is. So if my name is one one it's fake. Some people need to get a life."

Wilson was one of his parents' six children who was raised in Draper, Utah. In the 1990s, his father Mike played collegiate ball at the University of Utah. He claimed in a 2021 interview with Deseret News that the creator of JetBlue, David Neeleman, who is also his mother's brother, gave him his sense of proportion and financial acumen.

Lisa Wilson Neeleman stated that her son is a "home kid" in the same piece. She claimed that her son cherished spending as much time as possible at home. According to the article, Neeleman is a personal trainer who is developing a clothing brand.

Neeleman posted a lengthy video the day after the accusations against her son, in which she stressed the significance of preventing kids from using social media. "Satan has found a way to come right into your home and steal your child, without you even noticing. The worst part? You let in and you even paid him to do it," she said in the clip.

Wilson was spotted in June watching the Yankees play the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx with TikTok influencer Nicollette Dellanno and are rumored to be dating. Dellanno has more than 250,000 fans on TikTok.

Speculation about them started to circulate when Wilson and Dellanno were spotted on Sophia Culpo's Instagram page.