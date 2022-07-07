Grand Slam? Wimbledon Fans Are Reportedly Having Sex in Quiet Rooms on Court

The quiet rooms at Wimbledon are supposed to be spaces where guests can escape the bustling crowds and packed courts.

However, amorous couples are instead sneaking into the rooms to get intimate with one another.

Spectators Reported Seeing Sheepish Looking Couples, Hearing Sounds of Intimacy

As reported by The Guardian, spectators have reported seeing sheepish looking couples emerging from the facility next to court 12.

One spectator said he spotted a man and a woman leaving the room with "big grins" on their faces on Monday. "She was in a long flowing summer dress and there was no doubt as to what they'd been up to," he said.

Another guest visited the facility, which is made up of two adjoining rooms, and reported hearing "sounds of intimacy" coming from next door.

Rooms Being Used for Worship, Nursing Babies

While most spectators are using the room for its intended purpose, a woman said she had been praying in the room and that she had witnessed others using it for worship too.

An SW19 staff member said, "I think it's supposed to be for people wanting a five-minute break. I think it's a good thing, I've seen elderly people going in there to take a break from the sun, people going in to pray, and mothers who want to breastfeed in private.

"But who knows if people are using it for the â€“ not the mile high club â€“ but the Wimbledon high club," the staff member said. "I'm not sure how you would police it and make sure it's used for the reasons it's intended."

The facility, which is new this year, appears in Wimbledon's latest brochure. "Located in the Southern Village, the quiet room is a space where guests can retreat for a moment of private meditation, prayer or reflection or simply to escape the crowds around the grounds," its description says.

Each room has two armchairs, a foldaway table and charging facilities. An All England Club spokesperson said: "Our Quiet Room is an important part of our efforts to ensure that Wimbledon is for everyone. This inclusive space is used for a variety of reasons including to support those with additional needs and to support any religious requirements or quiet reflection."

Signs on the doors can be adjusted to read "engaged," but there are no locks, and some occupants have been interrupted, according to a source.

Signs Posted by Local Residents to Thwart Sexual Encounters in Public

Weirdly, Wimbledon has become famous for fans' X-rated encounters, which have typically taken place in the park opposite the All England Club. This year local residents have tried to stop frisky encounters in Wimbledon Park by putting up a sign that reads "Game Sex and Match NO THANKS!"

"Visiting tennis fans please respect our park and woodland. Anti-social behavior such as drugs, booze and sex parties will not be tolerated. Police patrol this area regularly and you have been warned," the sign reads.