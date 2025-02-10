Aaron Rodgers Is Told by Jets that They Are Moving on Without Him as Quarterback's Future Hangs in Balance after Nightmare Season

It appears that Aaron Rodgers' time with the Jets has come to an end. According to Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers met with the team in New Jersey last week, where he was told that they are parting ways with him. This was expected, as the Jets have been heading this way for months, especially after changes in the general manager and head coach positions.

While further discussions are expected, sources told the NFL insider that the prevailing belief is the team will move on from Rodgers as their quarterback in 2025. However, Schultz wasn't the only one to report on Rodgers' likely exit, which was in the coming.

End of the Road

Fox's Jay Glazer also revealed that Rodgers traveled to New Jersey last week for a meeting with the team, where he was told of their decision to moving forward without him. The quarterback had hinted at the possibility of either retiring or continuing his career with another team.

Last month, newly appointed Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said that Rodgers is "under scrutiny" just like every other player on the roster.

"Aaron Rodgers will be talked about. We have texted our communication with Aaron Rodgers and [decisions will be made] as we continue to look at the roster," he said.

"We're going sit and talk and build the whole roster... we're looking forward to that process. I can't tell you how long that process will take... [but] we're going to get the right answer."

Later, Glenn stressed that his role extends beyond just one player or position, saying, "We have already text Aaron and me and [general manager Darren Mougey] are gonna sit there, and watch every game tape there is, and then we're gonna look the whole roster.

"This thing is not about Aaron Rodgers, folks, this is about the roster. We plan on building the best roster that we can... listen, everybody's under the microscope. That's just what it is. So we're gonna do the best we can to make sure we build a better best roster."

Sour Relationship

At their introductory press conference, new general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn had little to say about Rodgers, and their silence spoke volumes.

Building a fresh program could be challenging for Glenn with the 41-year-old quarterback's significant influence within the organization.

Rodgers' future remains uncertain, but his trip back to New Jersey for discussions suggests he is still weighing his options. He could either join a third team or choose to retire.