A 9-year-old boy was charged with the attempted murder of his sister in Florida a month after he stabbed her with a kitchen knife inside their apartment, authorities said. The boy who appeared in court on Wednesday in Ocala, Florida, was charged with attempted first-degree murder of his 5-year-old sister, associated press quoting prosecutors said.

"Die, die!"

The mother of the children told police she left the apartment to get the mail and some candies for them from the neighbour at around 4.30 pm on January 28. When she returned, she found the boy repeatedly stabbing his sister with a kitchen knife in a bedroom.

Initial reports of the incident stated the boy was repeatedly saying "die, die" while stabbing his younger sister. When asked why he wanted her dead, he said he "wanted to be able to go outside," reported WFOL.

Bloody crime scene

Police affidavit describing the crime scene says the detective responding to the incident saw a large kitchen knife in the hallway that appeared to be covered in blood. The blood splatter trail followed from the room into the hallway.

The child told old investigators after his mother was gone, he went to the kitchen, grabbed a knife, and hid it behind his back as he approached his sister. The girl, bent over trying to show him something on the floor, was then grabbed by the back of her neck and repeatedly stabbed by the boy, the affidavit said.

Boy wanted to kill sister two days before

He also told the Ocala police he wanted to kill her, and "the thought had entered his head two days earlier," and had tried to get the thoughts out of his head, but he could not. The girl was released from the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital, Gainesville, last week.

The public defender's office represents the boy. Results of the competency examination are currently awaited to determine whether the boy understands the charges according to reports by the Ocala Star-Banner.