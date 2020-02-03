Three people were injured in a stabbing incident, which police said was "terrorism-related." The incident took place Sunday afternoon in Streatham High Road in London.

Metropolitan police fatally shot the man who attacked the two victims. The London Ambulance Service said its members are responding.

"We are working closely with the other emergency services and are treating a number of patients at the scene," London Ambulance Service Strategic Commander Graham Norton said in a statement.

According to local reports, which cited witnesses, the suspect entered a shop and started stabbing people.

"The shopkeeper tried to get the knife away from him, but he got away and stabbed a woman on a bicycle. The knife was really big," a nurse at the scene of the incident told The Telegraph.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson both expressed their gratitude to first responders on Twitter.

"Terrorists seek to divide us and to destroy our way of life ― here in London we will never let them succeed," Khan said.

"My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected," Johnson said.

This is a developing story.