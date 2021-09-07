50 Cents Slammed for Insensitive Instagram and Twitter Post Joking About Michael K. Williams' Death

Rapper 50 Cent came under fire on Monday for sharing an insensitive post on Instagram wherein he appeared to use the tragic death of actor Michael K. Williams to promote his television show. Hours after Williams' death, the rapper chose to use a New York Post article about the actor's death to promote his popular television show Raising Kanan.

It took no time for social media users to spot the post and Fiddy was immediately slammed for the inconsiderate Instagram post. Williams was found dead at his Brooklyn home on Monday of a suspected drug overdose.

Insensitive Act

According to the NY Post, Williams' body was discovered alongside drug paraphernalia, suggesting he'd taken a fatal dose of heroin or fentanyl. Hours after news of his death became public, 50 Cent took to Instagram and posted a comment in the most inconsiderate manner.

50 Cent, who has built an impressive career in television since his glory days as a rapper, then shared a screenshot to Instagram of the New York Post article announcing Williams' death, and in the caption told people to check out his show Raising Kanan to see the dangers of Fentanyl overdoses.

"Damn if you didn't see Raising Kanan check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele. RIP michael k. williams," he wrote. He then used the hashtags #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi #bottlerover to promote his liquor brand.

However, he didn't stop there. The rapper then took to Twitter to post the screenshot of the article and joked about Williams' death, adding: "New Caption alert. Hey jimmy ya man OD'ed" alongside a laughing emoji.

That further infuriated netizens, calling 50 Cent insensitive for mocking Williams' death. Williams was just 54 at the time of his death. The New York City native was initially discovered by the late Tupac Shakur, who recommended he play "High Top" in the 1996 film Bullet.

Facing Social Media Backlash

Although 50 Cent deleted the Instagram post and later posted an updated one, he was slammed for making light of and using Williams' death to promote his show and brand and took to Twitter to slam him for it.

"50 Cent is outta pocket too many times but because it's him we let it slide. Using someone's death to promote your show hours after it's been announced is so wild. Cue the generic post and delete followed by a public apology within the next several hours," one user tweeted.

"50 Cent is my favourite rapper ever, but this is disrespectful as hell and corny , he is a bi*** for that, can't defend the nigga no mo, RIP Michael Williams," wrote another user.

"50 cent is a nasty man and he's going to hell," tweeted a third user. "50 cent this is the dumbest thing Ever. Using Michael K. Williams' death to promote your own show, this is so insensitive and stupid.." wrote yet another Twitter user.

However, that doesn't seem to have affected the rapper much. He later brought up his past differences with Williams in another Instagram post that has also been deleted. "Don't ever try to understand me I'm different," he explained. "I don't do all the fake love shit."

The feud between Williams and 50 Cent go back to 2018. Three years back Williams had called out 50 Cent for allegedly spreading a rumor about James "Jimmy Henchman" Rosemond getting jumped behind bars.

"I just stopped pass with a little message for anyone who may or may not be interested in anything they've heard in regards to Jimmy Rosemond on social media these past few days," Williams had written at the time. "They are completely false y'all. I speak to him and his team of lawyers on a regular basis and I assure you he is fine and in prayer."

50 Cent fired back and wrote, "Old Omar how much they pay you to play a punk PUNK. Mind your business da fuck wrong wit you."

However, this was the last thing expected from 50 Cent and the deleted Instagram and Twitter posts prove that he still holds grudge against the dead actor.