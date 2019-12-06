The impending episode of WWE Smackdown on Friday, December 6, is full of possibilities. The most anticipated part of the show would be the appearance of Daniel Bryan after he was pulled beneath the ring (into the fiery depths of hell according to commentators) by The Fiend and had his hair, apparently, pulled out by the devious alter ego of Bray Wyatt.

But there are other ongoing angles also whose next chapter would be unfolded in this episode. So, let's take a look at the five most important developments expected in tonight's episode of Smackdown.

Appearance of 'changed' Daniel Bryan

Last Friday, The Miz told Daniel Bryan that he would be 'changed' by The Fiend if he engages with him further. The last act of the show involving Bryan being pulled below the ring suggests that the former universal champion would sport a new look. He will certainly be without facial hair. What will be interesting to see is whether he would also have a changed persona. Fans would keenly love to see what the 'changed' Daniel Bryan looks like.

Growth of Lacey Evans and Bayley's rivalry

Last Friday, Lacey Evans interrupted a rant by Women's champion Bayley and her friend Sasha Banks. The interruption ended with Evans delivering a right hand to The Boss. So, it's pretty certain that The Southern Belle would be the next challenger for Bayley's title. What we are likely to see in the upcoming episode is a one-on-one match between Lacey and Banks.

Roman and Corbin continue their feud

A new angle started last week when Baron Corbin came out to trash talk Roman Reigns. This was followed by a match between Corbin's henchman Bobby Roode and Reigns which the latter won. Then came a beat down from Roman where he upturned the announcing desk onto a fallen Roode. With The Glorious One out of the way, it would be interesting to see what Corbin's next move is.

Growing friendship between Nikki and Alexa

Alexa Bliss came out to help Nikki Cross when she was assaulted by Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. What this means is that Bliss and Nikki are going to form a tag-team and cement their friendship. They are likely to have a tag-team match this week against the two wrestlers they had a confrontation with.

Who will challenge New Day?

Last week, it was the tag team of Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro who challenged the New Day for their tag team titles. Who will take the open challenge of New Day this week? Will it begin a new rivalry or another one-off match?