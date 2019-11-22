After battling with cancer, Roman Reigns returned to WWE in March and he has not had any big main event match till now, but the company seems to be having big plans for him. If the rumours are to be believed, he is being prepped up for WrestleMania 33 clash with a top name.

According to WrestlingNews.co, the curtains for the current feud with Baron Corbin will be dropped in TLC in December. Thereafter, he will be given a push for the main event matches. The rumours indicate that there are talks of him pitching against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

Roman Reigns was forced to take off due to leukaemia, last year. After his re-entry, he tried to gain momentum by mid-card Mania match in WrestleMania 35 against Drew McIntyre. After he relinquished his title in October 2018, he has not had the world title.

The report further adds that Vince McMahon considers The Big Dog as the face of the WWE and the latter is expected get the same treatment for some more time. Roman Reigns, who used to get constantly booed before he took a break, has improved his image.

However, it will be interesting to see how the fans' react if at all he rekindles his rivalry with Wyatt, whom the WWE Universe loves the most. Their feud came to an end at the Hell in a Cell match in 2015.

Bray Wyatt vs Daniel Bryan

On the other hand, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will take on Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship title. In the latest preview posted on WWE, Bryan summons Wyatt to the ring for a pre-Survivor Series confrontation on Friday Night SmackDown.

In the previous week, while Bryan appeared on Miz TV, Wyatt was seen on the big screens, thus setting up the clash for the Survivor Series.