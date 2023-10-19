4 Pepperdine University Students Mowed Down and Killed by Out-of-Control BMW Driver While They Were Walking Along Roadside in Malibu

An out-of-control BMW driver struck and killed four Pepperdine University students as they were walking along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Tuesday night, police said. The four women were all seniors from Pepperdine University and were killed on the scene, authorities said.

The incident occurred when a 22-year-old driver, identified by police as Fraser Michael Bohm, lost control of his BMW on a section of the Pacific Coast Highway in an area known locally as 'Dead Man's Curve' around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. The students involved in the accident were officially identified by school officials as Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams on Wednesday.

Tragic Deaths

Rolston, a 20-year-old business major was preparing to celebrate her 21st birthday in November. She was set to graduate in 2024. All four studied at Pepperdine's Seaver College of Liberal Arts in Malibu.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department identified the driver as Fraser Michael Bohm. He is currently facing vehicular manslaughter charges but has been released from custody as the investigation proceeds.

A spokesperson has indicated that street racing is unlikely to have played a role in the crash since there were no other vehicles involved.

Witnesses said that Bohm emerged from the incident without injuries and tried to leave the scene before onlookers stopped him. A DUI investigation is underway, as confirmed by a sheriff's office spokesperson.

According to officials, a Pepperdine fraternity party was taking place in the area, and the victims had been planning to meet with others at the time of the tragic accident.

According to their LinkedIn profiles, Niamh Rolston, aside from being a Pepperdine student, held a position as a cheer and gymnastics coach. Asha Weir also had an additional role, working as a writing tutor at Pepperdine during her free time.

Peyton Stewart dedicated her time to volunteering at a senior living facility, and she had recently finished an internship with TikTok.

Deslyn Williams's employer paid tribute to her in a heartbreaking Facebook post saying: "When you get the saddest news -21 miles of devastation - a road full of heart break." One commenter wrote: "Deslyn, RIP my queen."

Tributes Pour In

Tributes started pouring in from the moment news of their deaths broke. "To the students who loved, lived with, and were in community with the departed members of our Pepperdine family, my heart is broken with yours. I join you in your grief as we process this profound loss," Pepperdine President Jim Gash told the school community in a statement.

The area where the crash occurred is locally referred to as 'Dead Man's Curve' due to its notorious history of accidents.

A fire captain described the accident as "horrible," further noting, "Unfortunately, we have four DOA's, we have four victims that did not survive."

"The sheriff is out here and they're going to have a massive investigation to find out what caused this. It's a tough scene right now."

On Wednesday morning, while crews were at the scene, one of the vehicles involved in the collision remained at the side of the highway. The car displayed significant damage, particularly on the rear driver's side, which was crumpled due to the impact.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, but authorities have suggested that speed likely played a role in the accident.