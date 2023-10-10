Greek Woman Dies After Getting Sucked into Meat Grinder by her Hair at Butcher Shop in Freak Accident

A 50-year-old woman lost her life after being sucked into a meat grinder by her hair in front of her horrified teenage daughter.

Lumiana-Anna Batsevani was cleaning the deadly machine in Missolonghi, western Greece, when the shocking incident took place.

Batsevani's Hair Got Entangled into the Machine, Crushed Her to Death

The woman, originally from Albania, was working in a butcher's shop on September 29 alongside her 18-year-old daughter, who has not been named. The pair were working together as shop cleaners when Batsevani was tasked with wiping down the meat grinder.

But in a gruesome twist of events, Batsevani was dragged into the machine by her hair while her daughter was forced to watch on in horror. Local media reported that her hair was caught in the revolving mechanics of the grinder causing her to be pulled into it and fatally crushed to death.

Emergency Services Took 9 Hours to Remove Her from the Machine

Batsevani's daughter allegedly ran out into the street as her mum screamed from the shop and called for help. A passer-by eventually entered the store and discovered the grisly scene.

The police, an ambulance, and the fire services rushed to the shop - but there was tragically no way they could pull her free from the jaws of the grinder. The operation to remove her from the machine took a grueling nine hours and was completed at around midnight.

According to local media, the unfortunate woman had been living with her daughter, her 10-year-old son, and her mother in Greece for two years after splitting from her husband. Batsevani's daughter was rushed to hospital in a state of shock before later being discharged. She and her 10-year-old brother have remained at a friend's house since the tragedy.

Batsevani's funeral took place this afternoon at the Holy Church of Agios Charalambous Evinochori in Etoloakarnania, at 5pm. The owner of the butcher's shop has reportedly been arrested following the horrific ordeal.