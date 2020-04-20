Popular MBC crime thriller 365: A Year of Defying Fate is coming to an end next week and the time slot will be occupied by a new comedy drama in May. The show is titled 'Would You Like To Have Dinner Together?' and it stars Seo Ji Hye and Song Seung Heon in lead roles. The mini-series follows two strangers who met each other at a restaurant.

The romantic comedy drama is scheduled to premiere on MBC in the first week of May and it will be telecast on every Mondays and Tuesdays. Each episode of this mini-series will be divided into two parts and it could have a total of 16 episodes. The drama is written by popular screenwriter Park Shi In in association with Kim Joo and it is directed by Producing Director Ko Jae Hyun of 'The Player' fame.

Seo Ji Hye as Woo Do Hee and Song Seung Heon as Kim Hae Kyung

'Crash Landing on You' star Seo Ji Hye will be portraying a producing director named Woo Do Hee in the upcoming drama. The character is described as a person with lot of passion for work with no interest in romantic relationships. She is part of a planning team for a YouTube channel called 2N Box. Woo Do Hee lost her interest in romantic relationships after she was badly hurt twice in her 20s.

Meanwhile, 'The Great Show' actor Song Seung Heon will be playing the role of a psychiatrist and food psychologist named Kim Hae Kyung in the romantic comedy drama. The character analysis people by observing the way they eat. Another important character trait of this psychiatrist is that he treats his patients through meals and food. Though Kim Hae Kyung is a very calm person with mild-mannered nature, he becomes very honest while giving an opinion about food.

Who are the other cast members of this MBC drama?

The mini-series will feature actor Lee Ji Hoon of 'Rookie Historian Goo Hye Ryung' fame as a freelance medical journalist named Jung Jae Hyuk. He was in a relationship with the female lead at his young age and the couple broke up during their graduation times just because he wanted to go abroad.

The drama will also feature Apink member Son Naeun as a popular fitness trainer named Jin No Eul. Her popularity on social media gave her a celebrity status and her only desire is to date her former lover Kim Hae Kyung again. The couple broke up due to a misunderstanding and the character is now looking forward to a reunion after she realized that he is the best man in the world.

Other supporting cast members of this drama are Park Ho San, Oh Hye Won, Ye Ji Won, Kim Seo Kyung, Lee Hyun Jin, Go Kyu Pil, Ahn Tae Hwan, Yoon Bok In and Jeon Guk Hyang.