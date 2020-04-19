After Nobody Knows, SBS is coming up with another action-packed drama next week. The mini-series is titled Good Casting and it stars Choi Gang Hee, Lee Sang Yeob, Yu In Young and U-KISS member Jun in lead roles. The show is scheduled to premiere on SBS next Monday, April 27, at 10pm KST.

The action-packed comedy drama is written by screen-writer Park Ji Ha and director by Choi Hyeong Hun of Band of Sisters fame. It revolves around the life of a black agent named Baek Chan Mi and her relationship with CEO of Ilkwang Hitech, Yoon Seok Ho. The show also features Kim Ji Young, Lee Jong Hyuk, Jin Soo Hyun, Jung In Gi, Kang Ro Chae, Cha Soo Yeon and Heo Jae Ho in supporting roles.

What is the story of Good Casting?

The mini-series follows a legendary black agent from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) named Baek Chan Mi. The character faces several challenges in her professional life, including excessive work pressure. She also gets punished for failing to capture an intended target and she is forced to quit her job when she loses one of her subordinates.

Baek Chan Mi then joins the cyber security team of NIS along with two other people – Im Ye Eun (played by Yu In Young) and Hwang Mi Soon (portrayed by Kim Ji Young). Initially, the women are forced to do desk jobs and then, they get promoted as field agents. Their first outdoor project is to go undercover for investigating the corrupt corporation.

The drama also follows Yoon Seok Ho, who is a young and handsome businessman. He is the CEO of Ilkwang Hitech and the biggest challenge faced by him is that he does not have a lot of romantic experience. Baek Chan Mi goes undercover to keep an eye on him as she works as his secretary. Lee Sang Yeob's character also keeps a close eye on his secretary since he thinks that she is his first love.

A fun-filled and action-packed drama

The production team of Good Casting described the show as a fun-filled and action-packed drama that features talented and veteran actors in lead roles. "We have taken the unique set up of three reunited secret agents and portrayed it in a short but impactful way. Please pay attention to discover why and how they have returned to these rough lifestyles and to what they are able to achieve," Soompi quoted the Producers.

People in Korea can watch the mini-series on SBS next Monday at 9.40 pm KST. They can also stream the show on the official website of the broadcasting channel. But Korean drama lovers from other parts of the world, including the non-Korean speaking population, will have to watch the mini-series on various streaming sites.