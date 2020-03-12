An intense plot, a sweet romance and some unexpected twists are waiting for Korean drama (K-drama) fans world-wide. Yes, you are right. The upcoming MBC drama, 365: Repeat of the Year, has all these elements in it. The newly released stills and a teaser video of the fantasy thriller say it all.

The mini-series primarily revolves around three main characters -- a detective named Ji Hyung Joo, played by Lee Joon Hyuk, webtoon writer Shin Ga Hyun, portrayed by Nam Ji Hyun and mysterious psychiatrist Lee Shin, played by Kim Ji Soo. They will have a lot to say about the pros and cons of changing ones destiny for a better life.

The fantasy thriller will also feature Yang Dong Geun, Lee Si, Yoon Joo Sang, Im Ha Ryong, Jung Min Sung, Jeon Seok Ho, Ahn Seung Kyoon, Lee Yoo Mi, Ryu Tae Ho, Lee Sung Wook, Yoon Hye Ri, Ryeoun, Min Do Hee, Im Hyun Soo, Kim Ha Kyung, Sung Hyuk and Baek Soo Jang in lead roles.

What is the story of the fantasy thriller?

The mini-series will tell the story of 10 people who decide to go back in time for changing their bitter past. The individuals are helped by psychiatrist Lee Shin. She lets them walk back a year in their life so that they can change their destiny. But things will become very complicated after the individuals go back in time.

The newly released still of this mini-series shows how confused Ji Hyung Joo and Shin Ga Hyun are about going back a year to change their destiny. Lee Shin seems to be determined to send them back in time.

The second teaser of 365: Repeat of the Year shows the various challenges faced by each of the 10 individuals after going back in time. According to the 45-second-long video clip, illness, fatal injury, death and imprisonment are waiting for each of the characters in the show. The promo video also teases onscreen romance for the detective and the webtoon writer in an extra shot.

When and how to watch the upcoming MBC drama?

The mini-series is scheduled to premiere on MBC on March 23 at 8.55pm KST. Drama lovers in Korea can watch the show on TV or they can stream it on their laptops or smartphone. People from other parts of the world, including India, China, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong, the US and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on March 24.

Watch the promo video below: