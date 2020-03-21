English professional football club Portsmouth FC recently announced that three of its players have tested positive for coronavirus.

The club received the results Friday night which showed James Bolton, Andy Cannon and Sean Raggett tested positive. The three players added to the growing numbers of professional football players who contracted coronavirus.

All the players and team staff were tested for COVID-19 this week and are still waiting for half of the results. In line with government guidelines, all the three players have isolated themselves and the club has informed Public Health England.

Chief executive of the club Mark Catlin said: "All three players were in good spirits and perfectly calm and showing mild or no symptoms. They are looking forward to overcoming it as quickly as possible. We once again urge everyone to follow the current government guidelines."

"Football is not immune from this virus and I can assure you that it only really hits home when those that you know contract it."

Chinese player Wu Lei tests positive

Chinese international football player Wu Lie, who plays for La Liga's Espanyol and China's national team, also tested positive recently. He is currently under self-isolation at home in Barcelona, Spain. He is not the only football player in Spain who is diagnosed with coronavirus. Last Sunday, March 15, more than one-third of the squad including players and staff members of Valencia club tested positive.

Daniele Rugani from Juventus Football Club, Italy, was among the first professional football players to test positive on March 11.

Coronavirus has affected more than 160 countries with over 275,000 confirmed cases and 11,400 deaths. Europe is now considered the "epicenter" of the pandemic.