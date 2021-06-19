2PM's Junho Rises to 3rd Spot, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo Slips to 5th Place in Boy Group Ranking

BTS' Jimin and V have occupied the top two positions in the Boy Group Member Brand Reputation rankings in the month of June. While the former has taken the numero uno position for the 30th month in a row, the latter rose to second place from the third position in May.

Jimin has occupied the top place with a brand reputation index of 6,416,266. a participation index of 1,379,728, a media index of 1,270,638, a community index of 1,985,485 and a communication index of 1,780,415. Last month, his brand reputation index stood at 4,727,034.

V has raked in a brand index reputation of 4,480,880. He has scored a participation index of 1,191,564, a media index of 700,223, a community index of 1,094,362, and a communication index of 1,494,732.

Junho's Stunning Rise

The stunning part of the story is that 2PM's Junho has landed in the third spot. He was not in the top 25 list in the Boy Group Member Brand Reputation ranking in May. His popularity saw a staggering 592.29 percent rise in June.

He has scored a brand reputation index of 3,743,920, a participation index of 998,184, a media index of 953,407, a community index of 952,943, and a communication index of 839,386.

Junho is followed by BTS' Jungkook. With a participation index of 817,842, a media index of 541,424, a community index of 1,207,712, and a communication index of 1,054,308, he has occupied fourth place in the list with a brand reputation index of 3,621,286.

Cha Eun Woo Pushed Down

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, who was in second place in May, has slipped to fifth place. Last month, he has scored a brand index of 4,680,395.

In June, Cha Eun Woo has scored a participation index of 705,033, a media index of 298,633, a community index of 1,063,611, and a communication index of 1,116,037 to take his total brand reputation index of 3,183,313.

BTS' Jin, Suga and RM are in the next three positions with brand reputation indices of 3,148,111, 2,343,654, and 2,297,995, respectively.

While SHINee's Jonghyun is in ninth place (brand reputation index: 1,930,823), Highlight's Yoon Doojoon is in 10th place (brand reputation index: 1,905,724).

The Korean Business Research Institute comes up with a comprehensive report on brand reputation based on media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community indexes of the popular Korean stars using big data.