SHINee Taemin's First Photo From Military Released; Here is How Singer Looks as a Soldier

Fans of SHINee who are missing Taemin can have a look at his new look as a soldier. The first photo of the singer after enlisting in the military has been released. The Korea Army Training Center unveiled photos of their new recruits that enlisted on May 31.

Taemin is also a part of this new recruit group. He is seen wearing a black t-shirt holding a letter written on the paper. There are a total of eight recruits in this group and each person is holding a letter. All letters put together it reads: "Our parents, we love you."

Taemin Under Training

Taemin is currently under basic military training. He will serve in the military band after completing his training. Prior to this, latest image and video of Taemin was shit when he was seen entering Korea Army Training Center in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province on May 31.

His agency SM Entertainment had kept the details of Taemin's enlisting venue private. But somehow fans got hold of the details and when Taemin got down from his vehicle to enter the facility, he was shocked to see a large number of fans ready to show him support with placards "We miss you."

Taemin's latest picture from the army facility:

But before he enlisted in military, Taemin released his third mini-album Advice on May 18. It can be noted that Taemin is the last SHINee member to serve military. SHINee member Onew completed his military service on July 8, 2020, Key was discharged on September 24, 2020 and Minho completed his service on November 15, 2020. Taemin will return to the band in November 2022.

KPop Stars Enlisting in 2021

Taemin is not only a member of SHINee but also of SuperM. He also performs solo and his popular singles are Danger, Move, and Criminal. Taemin had announced about his enlistment on April 19, 2021, during his V Live stream.

Apart from Taemin other KPop stars who will enlist in military this year are Infinite's L, who enlisted in the Marine Corps on February 22; Pentagon's Hui, whose enlistment was postponed from December 3, 2020 to February 18, 2021. EXO's Chanyeol enlisted as an active-duty soldier on March 29. Newkidd's Ji Hansol also enlisted in military on February 22. Other singers awaiting their enlistment are BLOCK B's P.O 7, BeWhy, Seo Kang Joon , WINNER's MINO, VIXX's Ravi, DAY6's Sungjin and D1CE's Yonggeun.