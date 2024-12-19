2024 KBS Entertainment Awards: Date, Venue, Host, Nominees, Streaming Details, and More

The 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards is gearing up for a night full of fun and entertainment this weekend. With only three days left for the glam event to air live online, the organizers have shared several details about the star-studded ceremony, including the date, time, venue, host, nominees, and streaming details.

Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) will present the annual award show and honor excellence in variety entertainment. Lee Myung Seop will direct the glam event with Choi Ji NaIt. Viewers can expect live stage performances by K-pop artists and bands and fun programs by artists. The award ceremony will run for approximately 140 minutes.

Here is everything about the 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards, like the date, time, venue, host, nominees, and streaming details.

Date, Time, and Venue

The annual award ceremony will occur at KBS New Wing Open Hall in Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, on Saturday (December 21) at 9:20 PM KST.

Hosts

Lee Joon, Lee Young Ji, and Lee Chan Won will host the 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards. The broadcasting channel announced the MC lineup and asked the viewers to expect great chemistry between the artists from various fields.

"Lee Joon, Lee Young Ji, and Lee Chan Won have been chosen as hosts for the 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards, which will air on December 21. Please look forward to the great chemistry between these versatile MCs, who are active in various fields," KBS shared.

The trio is hosting its first award show this year, which makes the ceremony for the hosts and the viewers. Young Ji is known as the President of Gen Z. With her lively personality, she could bring fresh energy to the glam event. Joon might entertain the audience with his infectious charm and sharp wit. Chan Won has proved his hosting skills through various programs, including High-End Penny Pincher, Immortal Songs, and Problem Child in House.

Nominees

KBS has announced nominees for the 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards Daesang (Grand Prize). Yoo Jae Suk, Kim Jong Min, Lee Chan Won, Ryu Soo Young, and Jun Hyun Moo are competing for the Grand Prize. Jae Suk is a two-time Grand Prize winner. Jong Min won the Grand Prize and the Entertainer of the Year Award in 2023. Chan Won, Hyun Moo, and Soo Young received their first nominations for the Grand Prize.

Here are the Other Nomination Categories:

Viewer's Choice Program of the Year

Top Entertainer Award

Special Merit Award

Achievement Award

Comedy division

Male Newcomer Award

Female Newcomer Award

Comedy Show Writer Award

Excellence Award, Female Comedian

Excellence Award, Male Comedian

Top Excellence Award, Male Comedian

Top Excellence Award, Female Comedian

Top Excellence Award, Idea Corner, Comedy Program

Variety division

Male MC Newcomer Award

Female MC Newcomer Award

Variety Show Writer Award

Best Teamwork

Excellence Award, Variety Show Male MC

Excellence Award, Variety Show Female MC

Excellence Award, Idea Corner, Variety Show

Top Excellence Award, Variety Show Male MC

Top Excellence Award, Variety Show Female MC

When and Where to Watch the 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards?

The 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards will air live on KBS2TV on Saturday (December 21) at 9:20 PM KST. The total running time of the glam event will be 140 minutes. People in Korea can watch the star-studded ceremony live online on TV.

K-drama lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings of the 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards: