2024 KBS Entertainment Awards: Date, Venue, Host, Nominees, Streaming Details, and More

The 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards is gearing up for a night full of fun and entertainment this weekend. With only three days left for the glam event to air live online, the organizers have shared several details about the star-studded ceremony, including the date, time, venue, host, nominees, and streaming details.
Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) will present the annual award show and honor excellence in variety entertainment. Lee Myung Seop will direct the glam event with Choi Ji NaIt. Viewers can expect live stage performances by K-pop artists and bands and fun programs by artists. The award ceremony will run for approximately 140 minutes.
Here is everything about the 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards, like the date, time, venue, host, nominees, and streaming details.
Date, Time, and Venue
The annual award ceremony will occur at KBS New Wing Open Hall in Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, on Saturday (December 21) at 9:20 PM KST.
Hosts
Lee Joon, Lee Young Ji, and Lee Chan Won will host the 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards. The broadcasting channel announced the MC lineup and asked the viewers to expect great chemistry between the artists from various fields.
"Lee Joon, Lee Young Ji, and Lee Chan Won have been chosen as hosts for the 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards, which will air on December 21. Please look forward to the great chemistry between these versatile MCs, who are active in various fields," KBS shared.
The trio is hosting its first award show this year, which makes the ceremony for the hosts and the viewers. Young Ji is known as the President of Gen Z. With her lively personality, she could bring fresh energy to the glam event. Joon might entertain the audience with his infectious charm and sharp wit. Chan Won has proved his hosting skills through various programs, including High-End Penny Pincher, Immortal Songs, and Problem Child in House.
Nominees
KBS has announced nominees for the 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards Daesang (Grand Prize). Yoo Jae Suk, Kim Jong Min, Lee Chan Won, Ryu Soo Young, and Jun Hyun Moo are competing for the Grand Prize. Jae Suk is a two-time Grand Prize winner. Jong Min won the Grand Prize and the Entertainer of the Year Award in 2023. Chan Won, Hyun Moo, and Soo Young received their first nominations for the Grand Prize.
Here are the Other Nomination Categories:
Viewer's Choice Program of the Year
Top Entertainer Award
Special Merit Award
Achievement Award
Comedy division
Male Newcomer Award
Female Newcomer Award
Comedy Show Writer Award
Excellence Award, Female Comedian
Excellence Award, Male Comedian
Top Excellence Award, Male Comedian
Top Excellence Award, Female Comedian
Top Excellence Award, Idea Corner, Comedy Program
Variety division
Male MC Newcomer Award
Female MC Newcomer Award
Variety Show Writer Award
Best Teamwork
Excellence Award, Variety Show Male MC
Excellence Award, Variety Show Female MC
Excellence Award, Idea Corner, Variety Show
Top Excellence Award, Variety Show Male MC
Top Excellence Award, Variety Show Female MC
When and Where to Watch the 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards?
The 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards will air live on KBS2TV on Saturday (December 21) at 9:20 PM KST. The total running time of the glam event will be 140 minutes. People in Korea can watch the star-studded ceremony live online on TV.
K-drama lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.
Here are the International Air Timings of the 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards:
- US - 8:20 AM
- Canada - 8:20 AM
- Australia - 9:50 PM
- New Zealand - 12:20 AM
- Japan - 9:20 PM
- Mexico - 9:20 AM
- Brazil - 9:20 AM
- Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM
- India - 5:50 PM
- Indonesia - 7:20 PM
- Singapore - 8:20 PM
- China - 8:20 PM
- Europe - 2:20 PM
- France - 2:20 PM
- Spain - 2:20 PM
- UK - 1:20 PM
- South Africa - 1:20 PM
- Philippines - 8:20 PM