The 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards are nearly here. Airing on KBS2TV on Saturday (December 21) at 9:20 PM KST, Lee Joon, Lee Young Ji, and Lee Chan will host the show. The trio is hosting its first award show this year, which makes the ceremony special for the hosts and the viewers.

Young Ji is known as The President of Gen Z. She could bring fresh energy to the glam event. Joon might entertain the audience with his infectious charm and sharp wit. Chan Won has proved his hosting skills through various programs, including High-End Penny Pincher, Immortal Songs, and Problem Child in House.

How to Watch the 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards Online for Free

When : Saturday (December 21) at 9:20 PM KST.

: Saturday (December 21) at 9:20 PM KST. Channel : KBS2TV

: KBS2TV Stream online: KBS, KBS WORLD TV

The show airs on KBS2TV on Saturday (December 21) at 9:20 PM KST. After airing, the performances will be available on KBS' official YouTube channel. Cord-cutters can watch the KBS Entertainment Awards Online for Free on the official YouTube channel of KBS WORLD TV.

Here are the International Air Timings of the KBS Entertainment Awards:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 AM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 AM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

Nominees

Yoo Jae Suk, Kim Jong Min, Lee Chan Won, Ryu Soo Young, and Jun Hyun Moo are competing for the Grand Prize. Jae Suk is a two-time Grand Prize winner. Jong Min won the Grand Prize and the Entertainer of the Year Award in 2023. Chan Won, Hyun Moo, and Soo Young received their first nominations for the Grand Prize.

Here are the Other Nomination Categories:

Viewer's Choice Program of the Year

Top Entertainer Award

Special Merit Award

Achievement Award

Comedy division

Male Newcomer Award

Female Newcomer Award

Comedy Show Writer Award

Excellence Award, Female Comedian

Excellence Award, Male Comedian

Top Excellence Award, Male Comedian

Top Excellence Award, Female Comedian

Top Excellence Award, Idea Corner, Comedy Program

Variety division

Male MC Newcomer Award

Female MC Newcomer Award

Variety Show Writer Award

Best Teamwork

Excellence Award, Variety Show Male MC

Excellence Award, Variety Show Female MC

Excellence Award, Idea Corner, Variety Show

Top Excellence Award, Variety Show Male MC

Top Excellence Award, Variety Show Female MC