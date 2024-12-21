The 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards are nearly here. Airing on KBS2TV on Saturday (December 21) at 9:20 PM KST, Lee Joon, Lee Young Ji, and Lee Chan will host the show. The trio is hosting its first award show this year, which makes the ceremony special for the hosts and the viewers.
Young Ji is known as The President of Gen Z. She could bring fresh energy to the glam event. Joon might entertain the audience with his infectious charm and sharp wit. Chan Won has proved his hosting skills through various programs, including High-End Penny Pincher, Immortal Songs, and Problem Child in House.
How to Watch the 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards Online for Free
- When: Saturday (December 21) at 9:20 PM KST.
- Channel: KBS2TV
- Stream online: KBS, KBS WORLD TV
The show airs on KBS2TV on Saturday (December 21) at 9:20 PM KST. After airing, the performances will be available on KBS' official YouTube channel. Cord-cutters can watch the KBS Entertainment Awards Online for Free on the official YouTube channel of KBS WORLD TV.
Here are the International Air Timings of the KBS Entertainment Awards:
- US - 8:20 AM
- Canada - 8:20 AM
- Australia - 9:50 PM
- New Zealand - 12:20 AM
- Japan - 9:20 PM
- Mexico - 9:20 AM
- Brazil - 9:20 AM
- Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM
- India - 5:50 PM
- Indonesia - 7:20 PM
- Singapore - 8:20 PM
- China - 8:20 PM
- Europe - 2:20 PM
- France - 2:20 PM
- Spain - 2:20 PM
- UK - 1:20 AM
- South Africa - 1:20 PM
- Philippines - 8:20 PM
Nominees
Yoo Jae Suk, Kim Jong Min, Lee Chan Won, Ryu Soo Young, and Jun Hyun Moo are competing for the Grand Prize. Jae Suk is a two-time Grand Prize winner. Jong Min won the Grand Prize and the Entertainer of the Year Award in 2023. Chan Won, Hyun Moo, and Soo Young received their first nominations for the Grand Prize.
Here are the Other Nomination Categories:
Viewer's Choice Program of the Year
Top Entertainer Award
Special Merit Award
Achievement Award
Comedy division
Male Newcomer Award
Female Newcomer Award
Comedy Show Writer Award
Excellence Award, Female Comedian
Excellence Award, Male Comedian
Top Excellence Award, Male Comedian
Top Excellence Award, Female Comedian
Top Excellence Award, Idea Corner, Comedy Program
Variety division
Male MC Newcomer Award
Female MC Newcomer Award
Variety Show Writer Award
Best Teamwork
Excellence Award, Variety Show Male MC
Excellence Award, Variety Show Female MC
Excellence Award, Idea Corner, Variety Show
Top Excellence Award, Variety Show Male MC
Top Excellence Award, Variety Show Female MC