2021 iHeartRadio Awards: BTS Wins 'Best Music Video', 'Best Fan Army', 'Best MV Choreography'

South Korea's top boy band BTS is garnering more attention from the global audience with their English singles. The Bangtan Boys' first English single Dynamite has won honours at 2021 iHeartRadio Awards. After winning four awards at the Billboard Music Awards, here is what BTS won in the iHR Awards.

BTS' Dynamite was nominated in four categories - 'Best Duo/Group', 'Best Music Video', 'Best Music Video Choreography' and 'Best Fan Army'. Guess what, the group has bagged three awards. Thus, it is the winner of 'Best Music Video', 'Best Music Video Choreography' and 'Best Fan Army' categories at the iHeartRadio Awards.

The ceremony was aired live via FOX on May 27. The event was full of spectacular performances and award commemorations. Thanks to ARMY [BTS fans], the seven-member group won the Best Fan Army award for the fourth consecutive year.

BTS released a video thanking their fans for their support. "I can't believe we are taking home iHeartRadio Awards for 'Best Music Video' and 'Best Fan Army'. O My God! We couldn't have it done without you guys. Also huge shout out to our friend Son Sung Deok for winning the Best Choreographer Award for Dynamite," said RM in the presence of other BTS members Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, J-Hope and Suga.

Dynamite Awards and Honors

It can be noted that BTS was nominated in four categories and won all of them at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23. By taking home Billboard awards for 'Top duo/group', 'Top song sales artist', 'Top social artist' and 'Top-selling song' [for Dynamite] BTS became the first all-South Korean group to reach this achievement.

The group also debuted the first TV performance of their second English single Butter during the Billboard Awards ceremony. Dynamite, a 1970s-influenced disco-pop song, was released on July 26, 2020. Rather than complex words and emotions, the song aimed at soothing the listeners during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The best reward for Dynamite was the Grammy nomination at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. The single was nominated in the 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance' category of the Grammy Awards. Though the group did not win the award, it became the first Korean pop act to be recognized by the Recording Academy.

Apart from this, Dynamite is a commercial success. It debuted at number 1 on Billboard Hot 100 chart in the U.S. In fact, this is the first all-South Korean act to top the Hot 100 that stayed on the top of the Hot 100 for three weeks. The song recorded a sale of 265,000 downloads in its first week of release. The song was also in the top 10 in 25 countries including Hungary, Israel, Lithuania, Malaysia, Scotland, Singapore, and South Korea. The official music video crossed 1 billion views on April 12, 2021.