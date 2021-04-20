Busan One Asia Festival 2021: From MAMAMOO to NCT, Final Performer Lineup Announced

The Busan One Asia Festival [BOF] for the year 2021 will be held for four days from May 6 to 9. The much awaited Kpop concert has been scheduled for May 8. The grant event is being organized by the city of Busan and the Busan Tourism Organization. The annual event represents the country's music and culture.

The event was not organized in 2019 due to increasing cases of COVID-19. This year the event will be held as an online program and the organizers have announced final lineup.

Accordingly, BOF will have Kpop groups including Super Junior, Kang Daniel, MAMAMOO, PENTAGON, NCT DREAM, ENHYPEN, THE BOYZ, Lovelyz, WEi and ASTRO performing on the occasion. The audience can watch and enjoy the show which will be streamed live on Naver V LIVE and BOF's official YouTube channel.

The Park Concert

The event will also include Park Concert scheduled for May 9. During the occasion, Kim Bum Soo, Gummy, B1A4, Jessi, Paul Kim, and Peakboy will enthrall the audience with their performances. With this performance, this year's festival will come to an end.

The organizers stated that Busan One Asia Festival is the pride of Korea as it showcases culture of Busan along with the Korean wave content. The official website of BOF also claimed that the festival will portray Asia's cultural content with Busan. The online event is expected to share the spirit of youth from all over the world.

The first team to be finalized as performers was NCT consisting of Mark, Jeno, Renjun, Chenle, Jaemin, Haechan, and Jisung. SM Entertainment had recently stated that NCT was preparing to release a new album.