MBC Music Festival, popular as Gayo Daejejeon, has announced the lineup of performers for the grand event of 2020. The year-end event will be held without any awards. Here is the list of artistes groups who will perform on December 31 on the MBC platform.

The lineup includes NCT, MAMAMOO, Uhm Jung Hwa, GOT7, ITZY, Stray Kids, TWICE, WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon, Norazo, The Boyz, Second Aunt Kim DaVi (Kim Shin Young), MONSTA X, (G)I-DLE, IZ*ONE, aespa, Oh My Girl, LOONA, Top 4 of the "People of Trot," Lim Young Woong, Paul Kim, Jessi, and MAMAMOO's Hwasa.

Lee Hyori to be Absent

Apart from top Kpop groups, Park Jin Young and Rain will also enthrall the audience with their performances. The duo is all set to perform their new track for the first time. Song Ga In and Henry will also be seen in a special performance.

A small change has been made to the earlier performer lineup announcement. It was confirmed that Refund Sisters consisting of Lee Hyori, Jessi, Hwasa, and Uhm Jung Hwa will perform on the occasion. But the latest news claims that Lee Hyori will not be able to take part in the festival due to the pandemic situation, but rest of her teammates will participate.

Music Festival Hosts

The event will be hosted by Girls' Generation's YoonA, Jang Sung Kyu, and Kim Seon Ho. It will be held on December 31 at 9 PM KST. The festival will be aired on MBC. It will also be available on free streaming site Viki.

The music festival is being broadcast by the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC). It was aired for the first time in 1966. Though it started as a singing competition, over the years it has transformed into an annual music festival. It started as MBC Top 10 Singer Match in 1966. After many changes it was known as MBC Top 10 Singer's Song Festival from 1999 to 2004.

The music festival was renamed as MBC Gayo Daejejeon in 2005. In the same year MBC stopped giving awards during the festival. The decision was taken after the show was boycotted by various artists in 2004. The 2019 MBC Gayo Daejejeon was held on 31 December. It was hosted by Jang Sung Kyu, Girls Generation's YoonA and Astro's Cha Eun Woo.

The MBC has also confirmed that the event will be held in a strict non-face-to-face manner. COVID-19 restrictions and safety protocols will be followed. Due to health concerns all performances will be pre-recorded.