The TMA Fact Music Awards 2020 is all set to be held shortly. The organizing committee of the grand ceremony has announced the star-studded lineup of presenters and performers. The Red Carpet event will be streamed from 4 PM KST and the event will be aired from 6 PM KST on December 12. Main hosts of the show are Girls' Generation's Seohyun and Jun Hyun Moo.

The presenter lineup includes Lee Dong Wook, Rain, Ha Ji Won, Park Hae Jin, Kim Hye Yoon, and Lee Tae Ri. The committee has also announced the list of Kpop groups attending the show. Top Kpop group[s including BTS, TWICE, GOT7, Super Junior, SEVENTEEN, MONSTA X, NU'EST, MAMAMOO, (G)I-DLE, Stray Kids, TXT, ATEEZ, ITZY, The Boyz, IZ*ONE, Jessi, Kang Daniel, ENHYPEN, CRAVITY, and Weeekly have confirmed their attendance.

How to watch 2020 Fact Music Awards:

Here is how you can buy tickets and watch Fact Music Awards livestream worldwide.

The main categories of the award are:

TMA Popularity Award, Fan 'N' Star Choice Award – Artist, Fan N Choice Award – individual, Fan N Star Trot Popularity Award. Here are the nominees for these categories.

TMA Popularity Award

Super Junior

BTS

Kang Daniel

SEVENTEEN

MONSTAX

Fan 'N' Star Choice Award – Artist

Super Junior

BTS

Lim Young Woong

Kim Ho Joong

JIY

Fan N Choice Award – individual

Chiyeul Hwang

KANG DANIEL

Henry

JUN

Ha Sung Woon

Fan N Star Trot Popularity Award

Lim Young Woong

Young Tak

Lee Chan-won

Jang Min Ho

Jeong Dong Won

The list of winners will be updated here shortly.