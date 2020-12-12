Close
The TMA Fact Music Awards 2020 is all set to be held shortly. The organizing committee of the grand ceremony has announced the star-studded lineup of presenters and performers. The Red Carpet event will be streamed from 4 PM KST and the event will be aired from 6 PM KST on December 12. Main hosts of the show are Girls' Generation's Seohyun and Jun Hyun Moo.

The presenter lineup includes Lee Dong Wook, Rain, Ha Ji Won, Park Hae Jin, Kim Hye Yoon, and Lee Tae Ri. The committee has also announced the list of Kpop groups attending the show. Top Kpop group[s including BTS, TWICE, GOT7, Super Junior, SEVENTEEN, MONSTA X, NU'EST, MAMAMOO, (G)I-DLE, Stray Kids, TXT, ATEEZ, ITZY, The Boyz, IZ*ONE, Jessi, Kang Daniel, ENHYPEN, CRAVITY, and Weeekly have confirmed their attendance.

Fact Music Awards
Lee Dong Wook, Ha Ji Won will be the presenters and Girl's Generation's Seohyun will be the main host for Fact Music Awards. Instagram

How to watch 2020 Fact Music Awards:

Here is how you can buy tickets and watch Fact Music Awards livestream worldwide.

Sl No

Country

Buy tickets/Live Stream

1

South Korea

Naver Live

2

China

YES 24

3

Japan

Nico Video

4

USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile,

Argentina, Colombia, Peru

LIVECON

5

UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany,

Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, Poland,

Hungary, Switzerland, Belgium

Contents Zone

6

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates,

Qatar, Oman, Bahrain

Contents Zone

7

Indonesia

iStyle.id

8

Hong Kong & Macau

KKTIX

9

Taiwan

KKTIX

10

Thailand

Eventpop

11

Malaysia

Ticket2U

12

Singapore

Ticket2U

13

Vietnam

Ticketbox

14

Philippines

Ktx.ph

15

India

Mankar Enterprises

The main categories of the award are:

TMA Popularity Award, Fan 'N' Star Choice Award – Artist, Fan N Choice Award – individual, Fan N Star Trot Popularity Award. Here are the nominees for these categories.

TMA Popularity Award

  • Super Junior
  • BTS
  • Kang Daniel
  • SEVENTEEN
  • MONSTAX

Fan 'N' Star Choice Award – Artist

  • Super Junior
  • BTS
  • Lim Young Woong
  • Kim Ho Joong
  • JIY

Fan N Choice Award – individual

  • Chiyeul Hwang
  • KANG DANIEL
  • Henry
  • JUN
  • Ha Sung Woon

Fan N Star Trot Popularity Award

  • Lim Young Woong
  • Young Tak
  • Lee Chan-won
  • Jang Min Ho
  • Jeong Dong Won

The list of winners will be updated here shortly.

