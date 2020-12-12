The TMA Fact Music Awards 2020 is all set to be held shortly. The organizing committee of the grand ceremony has announced the star-studded lineup of presenters and performers. The Red Carpet event will be streamed from 4 PM KST and the event will be aired from 6 PM KST on December 12. Main hosts of the show are Girls' Generation's Seohyun and Jun Hyun Moo.
The presenter lineup includes Lee Dong Wook, Rain, Ha Ji Won, Park Hae Jin, Kim Hye Yoon, and Lee Tae Ri. The committee has also announced the list of Kpop groups attending the show. Top Kpop group[s including BTS, TWICE, GOT7, Super Junior, SEVENTEEN, MONSTA X, NU'EST, MAMAMOO, (G)I-DLE, Stray Kids, TXT, ATEEZ, ITZY, The Boyz, IZ*ONE, Jessi, Kang Daniel, ENHYPEN, CRAVITY, and Weeekly have confirmed their attendance.
How to watch 2020 Fact Music Awards:
Here is how you can buy tickets and watch Fact Music Awards livestream worldwide.
The main categories of the award are:
TMA Popularity Award, Fan 'N' Star Choice Award – Artist, Fan N Choice Award – individual, Fan N Star Trot Popularity Award. Here are the nominees for these categories.
TMA Popularity Award
- Super Junior
- BTS
- Kang Daniel
- SEVENTEEN
- MONSTAX
Fan 'N' Star Choice Award – Artist
- Super Junior
- BTS
- Lim Young Woong
- Kim Ho Joong
- JIY
Fan N Choice Award – individual
- Chiyeul Hwang
- KANG DANIEL
- Henry
- JUN
- Ha Sung Woon
Fan N Star Trot Popularity Award
- Lim Young Woong
- Young Tak
- Lee Chan-won
- Jang Min Ho
- Jeong Dong Won
The list of winners will be updated here shortly.
Sl No
Country
Buy tickets
1
South Korea
Naver Live
China
YES 24
Japan
Nico Video
USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Peru
LIVECON
UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Hungary, Switzerland, Belgium
Contents Zone
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain
Contents Zone
Indonesia
iStyle.id
Hong Kong & Macau
KKTIX
Taiwan
KKTIX
Thailand
Eventpop
Malaysia
Ticket2U
Singapore
USDTicket2U
Vietnam
Ticketbox
Philippines
Ktx.ph
India
Mankar Enterprises