A 12-year-old North Carolina boy fatally shot a man who broke into his house and shot his 73-year-old grandmother, police in Goldsboro, North Carolina, said. On Saturday, two armed robbers broke into the home of Linda Ellis and shot her in the leg, when her grandson in order to protect her fired at the intruders, killing one of them.

The intruder was found dead at a nearby place, while Ellis was taken to a hospital where she is recovering. Police is trying to trace the second suspect, while they haven't detained or charged the 12-year-old. The boy's name hasn't also been revealed given that he is a juvenile.

A Display of Bravery

According to police, two armed robbers entered Ellis' home around 12.30 am on Saturday. They pointed a gun at her and started demanding money. When Ellis' refused they shot her in the leg. Hearing the gunshot, her grandson entered the room and fired back at the two robbers in self defense.

The robbers immediately fled. However, when police arrived at the scene and started investigating, they found Khalil Herring, a 19-year-old man with a single gunshot bleeding at an intersection a half block from the apartment. He was identified as one of the two who had broken into Ellis' home.

Herring was immediately shifted to Wayne UNC Health Care where he later died of his injuries. "Preliminary evidence suggest Khalil Herring was one of the two masked intruders and was shot during the robbery," officials said in a statement.

Action Keeps Police Shocked

Ellis was also taken to the hospital where her family says she is in a good condition and expected to be released soon. Although her grandson gave a great display of bravery while protecting his grandmother, police is baffled about how a 12-year-old boy got access to a firearm and more importantly shot at the two robbers.

There were other people at the home during the incident but no one could react the way the minor did. "They came in the house, I open the door, I open it, and they came in there," Randolph Bunn, who is Ellis' son and the boy's grand-uncle, told ABC 11.

Ellis' great niece Chiquita Coley added that she couldn't believe it when she received a call about the attempted robbery. However, family members say that the boy is in shock after the incident although he fired and killed one of the intruders. Coley said that the young boy and the rest of the family is 'holding it together'.

Police are yet to make any other arrests regarding the second suspect in the home invasion. Charges are not expected to be brought against the 12-year-old but the investigation is still on.