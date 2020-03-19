Twitterati are chattering about 103-year-old woman in Iran who survived coronavirus or COVID-19 even when elderly people have comparatively higher fatality rate than young ones. Navid Danayi, head of Semnan University of Medical Sciences said that they released her after she made full recovery. IRNA news agency reported that woman whose name is not disclosed was admitted to hospital for a week in central city of Seman.

While a twitter user wrote "A ray of hope for older people, who are overwhelmingly the main victims of this plague. 103 year old woman in Iran recovers from #coronavirus infection." Many people are celebrating defeat of coronavirus by the Iranian woman.

Cases of aged people who survived COVID-19 virus

A 91-year-old man from Kerman was the first elderly patient of Iran to survive coronavirus disease. He recovered after being admitted in hospital for three days. He already has pre-existing medical conditions like high blood pressure and asthma.

Whereas Chinese media on March 10 reported that a 100-year-old man was the oldest patient in China to recover from the virus. He was admitted to hospital on February 24 for 13 days and had pre-existing medical conditions of Alzheimer's disease, hypertension and heart failure.

Fatality rate of aged people

World Health Organization estimated that coronavirus kills around 3.4 percent of overall people who are infected. But for aged people above 80, fatality rate rises to 21.9 percent.

Iran is the third most affected country with 17,361 cases confirmed, death toll of 1,135 and 5,389 people recovered so far. Recently, Iran recorded its highest one-day toll with 147 new deaths on Wednesday.

The virus that started from mainland China grabbed more than 150 countries with around 218,000 cases confirmed globally. There have been more than 80,000 people recovered from coronavirus. Aged people and ones with chronic illness are said to be at greater risk as national health institute of Italy analyzed that most of the people who died from virus lie under age bracket of 80.