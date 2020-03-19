On Wednesday, March 18, the death toll from coronavirus reached its peak to 475 in Italy, the highest one-day toll of any nation in the last three months. Total numbers of deaths have reached 2,987 with 35,713 cases confirmed in Italy, which is the worst affected country after mainland China.

On Sunday, Italy recorded 368 death cases and at the current rate, the nation contributes to 34.2 percent of the total deaths across the world prompting the government to impose nationwide lockdown on March 9. Since then more than 40,000 people have been charged for violation of the lockdown, which is necessary to contain the spread of virus.

Netizens on social media are complaining about people being present on streets instead of isolating themselves. The worst case happened when a man who was tested positive for coronavirus in Sicily, was caught by the police shopping outside. He was accused for aiding the epidemic. He may end up in prison for up to 12 years, if convicted.

Situation in Iran

Meanwhile Iran, the third most affected country recorded its biggest jump when 147 people died within 24 hours on Wednesday. It raised country's overall death toll to 1,135 with 17,361 cases confirmed so far. Even as the number is rising, food markets are receiving regular customers and highways are occupied with travelers.

Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi criticized people for not taking the warning seriously and urged them to avoid travel and crowded places. "This is not a good situation at all," he said.

Chief of WHO says COVID-19 virus is enemy against humanity

Meanwhile, World Health Organization Chief Tedros Adhanom said that coronavirus is "enemy against humanity" as the number of people affected by the virus has risen more than 200,000. "This virus is presenting us with an unprecedented threat. But it's also an unprecedented opportunity to come together as one against a common enemy – an enemy against humanity," he said in a media briefing.

He also mentioned that more than 80 percent of the cases are recorded from Western Pacific and Europe. Closing big sports events, concerts and large gatherings can help in slow spread of the virus.