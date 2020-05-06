Zoom is implementing many new changes to strengthen the security of its Video conferencing service. Via a blog post, the company has confirmed to roll out a new update to get rid of zoombombing incidents by keeping the unwanted guests away. The upcoming update would also come with various other security changes, including default safeguards.

What's new?

The new update would be rolled out on June 9 and offer more control to the Zoom users, including its free (basic) subscribers. With the latest update Zoom would make the passwords compulsory to join any meetings. Post update, Zoom users would also require passwords for Personal Meeting ID (PMI) or scheduled meetings. The new update would also offer only screen-sharing service and turn on the waiting room PMI by default.

"With this latest release, Zoom account owners and admins can now disable the use of a PMI for scheduling or starting an instant meeting," said Zoom via a blog post.

Zoom recommends

For added security measures, Zoom recommended its users to protect all meetings by enabling proper authentication to join any meetings, mute participants, lock the session and allow waiting rooms. All of these features can be activated by navigating to Settings -> Meetings -> Personal Meeting Room in any installed Zoom account.

Previous controversies

Following its skyrocketing popularity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoom had faced several allegations over its security concerns. The video conferencing tool had faced the wrath of its users after many intruders jumped into any ongoing meetings without any security authentication. The security gate called zoombombing had tainted the overnight popularity of Zoom.

Later security researchers found a severe vulnerability in the Zoom videoconferencing app. The vulnerability was capable of helping the attackers install malware payloads into users device and record videos or capture the text of an ongoing video conference without being noticed.

The Zoom malware could also let the attackers record the meeting even after the victims turn off the recording feature. Following the Zoom malware, cybercriminals were found deceiving the Zoom enterprise users through tricky fishing campaigns.