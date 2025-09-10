Zookeeper Mauled to Death by Lions in Front of Visitors at Bangkok's Safari World

A zookeeper was mauled to death by a pride of lions in Thailand, on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The tragic incident took place at Safari World Bangkok, which bills itself as one of Asia's largest open-air zoos and offers lion- and tiger-feeding trips for around 1,200 baht (S$48) per person.

Zookeeper Usually Fed the Lions, was Attacked by Six or Seven Lions When He Stepped Out of His Car During Feeding Time

"The deceased is a zoo staff member who usually fed the lions," Mr Sadudee Punpugdee, wildlife protection director of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, said. He was apparently mauled by six or seven of the big cats when he stepped out of his car, he said.

Zoo visitors in their cars watched in horror as the wild cats attacked the zookeeper.

Dr Tavatchai Kanchanarin, a zoo visitor who witnessed the attack, said "a man got off an uncovered car and stood alone with his back turned to the animals, which I thought was weird."

"He stood for about three minutes, then a lion walked slowly and grabbed him from the back. He did not scream," he told local media Thairath television. The lions mauled the man for about 15 minutes before another keeper could reach him and pull him to safety. He was rushed to hospital where he died from his injuries, according to The Bangkok Post.

Zoo's Drive-in Zone Closed Until Further Notice

The zoo's drive-in zone has been closed until further notice until visitors' safety could be ensured. Safari World's website says "visitors can get up close and personal with wild animals such as tigers, lions, bears and zebras wandering freely in their natural habitats."

Lion ownership is legal in Thailand, where the captive lion population has exploded in recent years, with nearly 500 registered in zoos, breeding farms, petting cafes and homes. Officials would check the lion possession licences and records of the zoo. According to official records, the zoo had licences to possess 45 lions, 13 of which had died.

PETA Releases Statement

"Safari World must relocate the lions, who have done nothing wrong other than exhibit their natural behaviours, to a sanctuary," said animal rights NGO People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in a statement on Sept 10.