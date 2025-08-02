Zookeeper Mauled to Death by Leopard After it Escapes Enclosure During Behind-the-Scenes Tour at Jerusalem Zoo

A zoo worker has been mauled to death by a leopard after the big cat escaped an enclosure while being fed.

Uriel Nuri, 36, was rushed to hospital with extensive head injuries after he was found unresponsive at the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo on Friday, Aug. 1.

The zoo said it was working with Israeli police to investigate how the wild animal escaped into the courtyard where Mr Nuri was working. Mr Nuri was head of the zoo's carnivores team, according to his Instagram page, where he posted videos about his work.

"After prolonged resuscitation efforts, the team was forced to declare him dead," Hadassah Medical Center said. "The hospital staff is accompanying his family at this difficult time and shares in their grief."

The 62-acre zoo is home to dozens of species of animals. As its name suggests, its particular focus is on animals which appear in the Bible, as well as endangered species from around the world.

In a Facebook post last month during Israel's war with Iran, Mr Nuri wrote about his dedication to his work even during times of emergency and posted a photo of himself feeding a leopard.

Zoo Releases Statement, Says the Incident Took Place During a Behind-The-Scenes Tour

In a statement obtained by BBC News, a zoo spokesperson said: "The tragic event occurred this morning, when during a routine activity to prepare the leopards for enrichment, which took place as part of a behind-the-scenes tour for visitors to the zoo, a leopard managed to escape from the leopard enclosure into the inner courtyard and attack one of the zoo employees who was preparing the activity.

"At no point was there any physical danger to the visitors, who stood protected behind a glass window. With the help of the Israel Police, we are now conducting a comprehensive investigation to understand how the leopard managed to escape into the courtyard."

Police are currently investigating whether a technical malfunction in the door to the enclosure allowed the animal to escape, as reported by local news outlets.