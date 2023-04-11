Zombie Detective Actress Jung Chae Yul Passes Away

The model-turned-actress Jung Chae Yul, who appeared in the K-drama Zombie Detective as a supporting cast, has passed away. She was 26. The sudden demise of this young actress came as shocking news to the netizens and the drama world. K-media outlets have not shared the cause of her death.

The actress was found dead at her home on early Tuesday, April 11, a report by Star News stated. Her agency, Management S, released an official statement confirming the sad news. The agency revealed funeral would be held quietly in private. It also requested netizens to refrain from spreading rumors or writing speculative articles.o

Here is the Complete Statement:

Today, we are relaying sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Actress Jung Chae Yull left our side on April 11, 2023. Following the wishes of the bereaved family, who must have been in greater sadness than anyone else, the funeral will be held quietly in private. Please wish for Jung Chae Yull, who had always been earnest in her pursuit of acting, to rest in peace in a warm place. We earnestly request that you refrain from writing speculative articles or spreading rumors.

Chae Yul was in the middle of filming the web novel-based drama Wedding Impossible. The cast and crew of this mini-series were in great shock after hearing about the sudden demise of this model-turned-actress. They immediately halted the filming and will resume only after internal discussions.

"We express our deep condolences. Future filming schedule is under internal discussion," a representative from the production team shared.

The actress began her journey with the entertainment industry in 2016 through the model survival show Devil's Runway. She became an actress by showcasing her skills in the 2018 movie Deep. Chae Yul entered the K-drama world last year by appearing in two mini-series -- Zombie Detective and I Have Not Done My Best Yet.