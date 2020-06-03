A man was arrested on Monday, June 1, in Richmond, California, after being caught cannibalizing his own grandmother, in an incident that has left investigators horrified. The suspect, identified as Dwayne Wallick, 37, was arrested at 2 p.m. on Monday after Richmond police officers allegedly caught him in the act of eating his 90-year-old grandmother, Ruby Wallick. He is also suspected of killing the elderly woman but police are unable to determine the motive and the investigation is ongoing.

Suspect Was Standing Over Victim, Eating Her Flesh

Police received a report on Monday of a woman lying in a pool of blood on the ground and a man straddling her at a residence on the 120 black of Club Court, according to Richmond police spokesman Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the suspect standing over the victim and digging into her flesh and cannibalizing her.

Officers ordered Dwayne to stop, but he ignored them and continued what he was doing, police said. They used a stun gun on him but it had little effect and a struggle ensued between the suspect and police officers. It took four officers to finally handcuff and arrest him.

Wallick remains in a hospital, where he is being treated for unspecified physical injuries, police said. Investigators are looking into whether drug use played a role in the crime given the suspect's bizarre behaviour. Ruby is said to have been "missing pieces of flesh" and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Zombie Apocalypse?

While the police are investigating the incident, the Twitter universe is convinced that the zombie apocalypse is upon us with many comparing the suspect's behavior to a flesh-eating zombie.

"I'm not making light of this situation but it's 2020 and if this is how zombies start, I'm done," tweeted Emmy-award winning journalist Leyna Nguyen. "Good thing is, I've watched enough Walking Dead to know what to do."

"Police in the California Bay Area were responding to a 911 call when they found the 37-year-old man eating his 90-year-old grandmother: What in the living hell? That's about 30 minutes away from me. Zombie Apocalypse now in 2020? I'm done," wrote a different user, while another commented ,"Oh great and now we have a zombie apocalypse going on. 2020 isn't letting up."