Zohreh Sadeghi: Texas Trucker Obsessed with Seattle Podcaster Stalks Her, Breaks into Her Home and Shoots Her and Her Husband Dead

A Texas trucker reportedly killed a Seattle podcast host he had been stalking for months and her husband before turning the gun on himself in an apparent crime of passion. According to a DailyMail.com report, the trucker followed the podcaster and climbed up her suburban home through a window before shooting her and her husband dead.

He then turned the gun on himself. The trucker has been identified as Ramin Khodakaramrezaei, 38, who shot dead Zohreh Sadeghi, 33, a Seattle-based podcast host on Thursday night. Khodakaramrezaei then shot dead her husband. Police have launched an investigation. Her husband hasn't been identified as Mohammed Naseri.

Crime of Passion

According to reports, Sadeghi was quite a prominent podcaster and was quite popular among Asian given that she promoted holistic Indian medicine. Mohammed Naseri, her 35-year-old husband, also died protecting her after Khodakaramrezaei attacked her after entering their room.

According to the police, Khodakaramrezaei was a regular listener of Sadeghi's podcasts and over got infatuated with her voice and eventually fell in love with her. On Thursday, he climbed up her $1.6 million home at Redmond, Washington, at 2 am and broke into the couple's room with a gun.

It is believed that an argument followed between the two, following which, Khodakaramrezaei took out his gun and shot Sadeghi. Her husband Naseri heard gunshots and came to the room and was also shot by the truck driver.

Sadeghi's mother was also present at her home and seeing her Khodakaramrezaei attacked her also. However, the woman's mother struggled but somehow managed to escape. She then called 911.

Meanwhile, unable to kill the Sadeghi's mother, Khodakaramrezaei turned the gun on himself.

Horrifying Scene

According to reports, Sadeghi knew that Khodakaramrezaei grew infatuated with her and had been stalking her for months. In fact, she was so scared of Khodakaramrezaei that at one point she filed a restraining order against him.

However, that didn't help and the obsessed lover killed her and ended his own life as well.

It is still unclear if he was nearby or traveled from Texas to Washington just to attack her. Sadeghi had recently reported him to police and was scared that he could turn violent.

Redmond Police were unable to corroborate the stalker's criminal history or the legitimacy of how he obtained his firearm.

It is believed that both Sadeghi and Khodakaramrezaei are of Iranian origin, which was another reason for the trucker to get obsessed with her. Police are yet to share further details about the double murder suicide.