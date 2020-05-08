Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist successfully completed its first season on May 3 and the viewers are just waiting to hear about season 2. Though the renewal news may come a little later this year due to the coronavirus-related work shutdown, show creator Austin Winsberg has already started planning the second season and he has confirmed the return of Mitch Clarke.

Lead lady Zoey Clarke's father Mitch Clarke bid adieu to all in the heartbreaking finale episode, Zoey's Extraordinary Dad. The character died from a rare neurological disease called progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and the details about this disease were revealed in the premiere episode. Still, the viewers found it really hard to say goodbye to the beloved character and the entire episode focussed on his farewell.

Peter Gallagher's return as Mitch Clarke

The character was played by The Conners actor Peter Gallagher and Winsberg said there is so much love for this character that he would like to bring him back in the second season. Gallagher has become an "amazing part of the tapestry of the show" and he brings a lot of energy whenever he appears onscreen, the show creator added.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Winsberg also spoke about the various creative ways to continue featuring Mitch in the show. He said flashbacks, dream sequences or even special powers, like in Six Feet Under or Dexter, can be used to bring him back now and then. The creator then revealed that there is a lot of pressure on him from the casts to keep the character alive.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist season 2 story

The idea of coming back with a new season has a lot to do with the demise of Mitch in the season finale as the entire season will focus on how the family will move forward after this tragic incident, Winsberg revealed. He also explained in detail the various things each of the family members will have to learn in Mitch's absence.

While Maggie will have to learn to be independent, David will have to get his lessons about being a good father without his dad's help and Zoey will have to find out what good can come in her life because of this tragic incident, the creator said. "The overarching thematic idea I do like to do in season 2 is a little bit of man's search for meaning at a time where you are also grieving too," he added.

Winsberg also spoke about how he is planning to move forward with potential season 2. The creator revealed that he has already pitched out the story arch to all the characters and he had a discussion with the network about the show's renewal.

"Everybody is cautiously optimistic about the show's return. [But] you never know, especially in this time where there is so much up in the air. [Still] we do have so much love from the president on down at NBC that I really feel like it's going to happen," Winsberg said.