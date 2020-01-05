Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic's statue which is there in his home city has been again vandalised. The statue has been completely removed from its plinth as the vandals sawed it off at the ankles.

The 38-year-old striker was present at the unveiling of his statue in October 2019. He also angered his home fans by acquiring a stake in Stockholm rivals Hammarby stating that he will turn them into the biggest Scandinavian club.

Ibrahimovic made his name at Malmo FF before going on to a trophy-laden career in Netherlands, Italy, Spain, England, France and the U.S.

The nose of the statue was cut off in a pre-Christmas attack but the vandalism this weekend was the most severe yet.

Only the two feet were left on the plinth and the rest of the body was left-leaning over a security fence erected to protect it, connected only by a supporting pole in the right leg.

The words "take away" in Swedish were sprayed on the ground close to the statue.

The 38-year old is expected to make his first appearance since returning to Serie A on Monday when AC Milan take on Sampdoria at the San Siro stadium.