Zimbabwean Girl Dies After Highly Venomous Snake Enters School, Bites Her During Class

A schoolgirl in Africa reportedly died within 30 minutes of being bitten by one of the world's most venomous snakes.

Melody Chiputura, 17, was bitten by a black mamba in her Rushinga High School classroom in Zimbabwe after the snake lunged at her thigh, The Herald-Zimbabwe reported.

"The learners discovered the snake and everyone panicked, with some jumping out through windows," teacher Christopher Murenga told the outlet.

Chiputura was rushed to the hospital but died before she arrived less than 30 minutes after being bitten by the serpent.

"When we arrived at the clinic it was too late," Chiputura's father told the outlet. "This is hard to accept and it is painful. I don't understand how a snake can get into a classroom and bite my daughter."

Students and other locals killed the snake shortly after the attack. It remains unclear how the snake got into the classroom but it is not uncommon for snakes to make their way into buildings on warm days.

The Herald-Zimbabwe quoted Themba Mangwiro, the deputy provincial education director, who said there was no tall grass around the school where the snake might have been. "We suspect that since the (students) were on the grounds doing sports the snake entered the classroom because it was quiet."

Black Mamba is One of the Most Venomous Snakes in the World

The highly venomous black mamba can grow up to 14 feet and is considered one of the world's fastest and most venomous snakes. It is native to parts of the sub-Saharan Africa.

Is it also the second-longest venomous snake after the King Cobra. The black mamba is the most feared snake in Africa because of its size, aggression, venom toxicity and speed of onset of symptoms after being bitten by the snake species. The black mamba's venom induces symptoms within ten minutes, and is frequently fatal unless antivenom is administered.

The snakes attack humans when they feel threatened and due to its aggressive nature. In September, a black mamba killed a woman, her daughter and her nephew in a single attack that took place in Zimbabwe's Hurungwe District.