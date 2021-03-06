Nicolas Cage Married Again! Actor Ties the Knot With Japanese Riko Shibata, 31 YRs Younger

Well well well, Nicolas Cage doesn't seem to stop when it comes to formalizing his relationships. The actor, for the fifth time, has got married, this time to a 26-year-old woman named Riko Shibata. He tied the knot with the young woman last month at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.

"It's true, and we are very happy," said the Oscar-winning actor in a statement to the media. Reportedly, the marriage ceremony took place in private on February 16.

Both Cage and his fifth wife Riko Shibata were dressed beautifully during their wedding, which has left fans crazy. While Riko rocked in a traditional avatar wearing a handmade bridal kimono from Kyoto, Cage dashed in a tux designed by Tom Ford.

It has been learnt that the wedding ceremony took place in Japanese tradition. The couple took vows in traditional Catholic and Shinto along with the readings of Walt Whitman poetry and Japanese haiku "sprinkled in." Surprisingly, Nicolas Cage's ex-wife Alice Kim, who is still on good terms with the actor, was spotted at her ex-husband's after marriage party along with her 15-year-old son Kal-El Coppola Cage, whom she shares with Nicolas.

Who is Nicolas Cage's fifth wife?

Ghost Rider fame Cage's fifth wife is Japanese. She is a 26-year-old woman called Riko Shibata. Nicolas gave her a beautiful black diamond engagement ring. He also revealed that Riko's favorite color is black. He got her the diamond she wanted and especially customized and personalized it.

Cage and Riko Shibata's Age Difference

Riko recently turned 26. She celebrated her birthday on Jan. 10, 2021, which makes her 31 years younger than her current Cage. The Ghost Rider actor is currently at 57. Interestingly, Riko and Cage applied for their wedding license on her birth date, according to the Daily Mail. And it shouldn't be a surprise for those who know that Cage's new wife is four years younger than his 30-year-old son, Weston Coppola Cage.

Nicolas Cage Work

On the work front, Cage made his film debut with a minor role in Fast Times at Ridgemont High in 1982. He then went on to win an Oscar for his role in the film Leaving Las Vegas. He has been nominated for the Academy Awards more than three times. He also had won a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild award and many other awards for his contribution to the film industry.