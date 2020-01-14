Euphoria actress Zendaya was nominated for one of the night's top honours at the Critics' Choice Awards held in Santa Monica and the 23-year-old young star stunned the paparazzi at the red carpet with a hot pink chrome breastplate and a matching maxi skirt. She carried her look with pomp and style and looked dazzling all through the night.

The outfit looked futuristic and only a few celebrities have carried it as confidently as she, and all eyes were on the star as she posed at the red carpet. The backless breastplate displayed Zendaya's full figure but hid her coordinating high heels. Even her makeup had a dash of fuchsia pink as her look complimented her eye shadow and radiant complexion.

She added a slick of light pink lip gloss and rocked her hair full of braids and sported Mateo New York earrings and Djula rings. Zendaya received rave reviews for her electric outfit and won the hearts of the fashion police as several fashionistas praised her style on Twitter.

Gwyneth Paltrow praises Zendaya's pink breastplate

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow sported a light pink breastplate for the cover page of Harper Bazaar's February 2020 issue and the two looked like they were twinning. Paltrow thanked Zendaya for sporting a breastplate, commenting on her Instagram picture, "Thank God I can say I have something in common with Zendaya.'' Ariana Grande appreciated her style and commented, "Incredible Law — Jesus Christ."

Zendaya admits she suffered from anxiety previously

During the filming of Euphoria, Zendaya admitted that she suffered from anxiety and shooting for the movie was extremely stressful, but dealt with it in a mature way and came out of it successfully. She told Elle, ''Even though Euphoria coming out was amazing and exciting, it was also extremely stressful. It gave me a lot of anxiety every week. That's something I deal with; I have anxiety. I already know after this interview is over, I'm going to spiral about it for weeks.''