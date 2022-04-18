Zelensky Warns of Russian Nuclear Attack; Urges World to Stock up on Anti-Radiation Pills

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that the world must prepare for Russia's nuclear attack. He urged the world to stock up on anti-radiation medicine and build shelters as Moscow has scaled up attacks against Kyiv following Ukrainian strikes against Russia's Moskva warship.

During an interview with national media, Zelensky revealed that Ukraine shouldn't wait for the moment when Moscow decides to use nuclear weapons. "We must prepare for that."

Anti-Radiation Pills

He also made demands for more anti-radiation pills and air raid shelters pointing out that Moscow can use any weapons. "I'm convinced of it."

On Friday, Zelensly had made similar demands noting that it could not be ruled out that Russian Presiden Vladimir Putin could use tactical nukes as his military plans are failing in Ukraine.

Russia Could Use Nukes In Case of Existential Threat

Zelensky's comments on Saturday came after the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN in a recent interview that Russia would use a nuclear weapon against Ukraine in the case of an 'existential threat', while Russian military doctrine includes the 'escalate to de-escalate' principle of launching a small nuke to regain the initiative in the war.

A day before, Russia struck a missile factory in Ukraine to avenge the attack on the Moskva warship, which sunk in the black last week after missile strikes by Kyiv.

Recently, Kremlin warned of unpredictable consequences after Washington announced the latest aid packages for Ukraine, which included helicopters, 155 mm howitzer long-range artillery, and Switchblade drones as part of the $800 million effort, according to the Daily Mail.

Russia's war in Ukraine has been endorsing fears of a nuclear accident as previously Putin had put his nuclear forces on ready to attack mode. Also, Russian troops had seized Chornobyl nuclear plant earlier and held workers, hostage, for weeks.

Recently, a Russian State TV also suggested Putin use nukes after the sinking of Moskva and called the attack on the warship the beginning of World War III.

Since the sinking of Moskva, Russia shelled eight towns including the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Lviv. Russia attacked Ukraine's capital weeks after withdrawing troops from the region and scaling up attacks against Donbas.