Is Zelensky a War Criminal? Twitter Trends With #ZelenskyWarCriminal as Ukraine Set to Receive Billions in Additional Aid

Twitter is fired up with accusations against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky terming him a war criminal and gobbling up the hard earned money of the U.S. tax payers in the name of the ongoing Russian-Ukraine conflict. #ZelenskyWarCriminal is one of the trending topics on Twitter.

Zelensky States Grant Not a Charity

According to Council on Foreign Relations, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy stated that the Biden administration and the U.S. Congress have directed nearly $50 billion in aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the war. The assistance includes humanitarian, financial, and military support.

During his first visit to the U.S in December, Zelensky told the U.S. Congress that the billions of dollars of aid it had approved to help it fight the Russian invasion was not charity, but an investment in global security.

"Your money is not charity. It is an investment in the global security and democracy. It is a great honor for me to be at the U.S. Congress and speak to you and all Americans. Against all doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine did not fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking. We defeated Russia in the battle for the minds of the world," said Zelensky.

The visit coincides with the likelihood of Congress approving an additional $44.9 billion in new emergency military and economic assistance to the war stricken country.

Social Media Lights Up

The social media was fired up with many accusing Zelensky of being a war criminal who should be tried in the court. "Zelinsky is a war criminal supporting Nazis in Ukraine. I can say that, along with saying that Putin is a war criminal leading the Invasion of a sovereign nation. Fuck them both," tweeted a user.

"Billions are being sent to #Ukraineï¸. You're paying for it. Who benefits? The military industrial complex. #DefundUkraine #ZelenskyWarCriminal," wrote another.

"The only way to stop the war and to put an end in using the funds of taxpayers to grow up Ukranian Nazi battalions is to recognise Russia's new territories and negotiate for ceasefire #ZelenskyWarCriminal," read another tweet.

Hear that sucking sound? That's the sound of your money going into the Western funded Zelensky War Machine. #ZelenskyWarCriminal