Trump Rips Zelensky Calling Ukrainian President 'Dictator Without Elections' and Warns He 'May Not Have a Country Left'

President Trump ripped apart Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky calling him a "dictator without elections" who "played Biden like a fiddle" and in a fiery tirade on Wednesday, just a day after an American delegation held discussions with Russian officials in Saudi Arabia.

"A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left. In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only 'TRUMP,' and the Trump Administration, can do," Trump wrote in a lengthy Truth Social post, as he slammed Zelensky for Ukraine suspending elections in 2024 due to their ongoing war with Russia.

Trump Drops the Bomb on Zelensky

The shocking attack came after Zelensky vented his frustration for not having a seat at the table as U.S. officials started peace negotiations with the Kremlin regarding Russia's war on Ukraine.

He then ripped into how the U.S. spent over $200 billion more than Europe to support Ukraine against Russia, arguing that the country "got nothing back."

Trump added: "On top of this, Zelenskyy admits that half of the money we sent him is 'MISSING.' He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden 'like a fiddle.'"

Trump doubled down by labeling Zelensky a "dictator without elections" and warned the Ukrainian leader that he "better move fast or he is not going to have a country left."

"In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only "TRUMP," and the Trump Administration, can do," he wrote.

Trump harshly criticized Zelensky on Tuesday after U.S. negotiators began discussions with Russia in Saudi Arabia without his involvement.

Trump held Zelensky responsible for not preventing the war in Ukraine and stated that he personally advocated for requiring Ukraine to hold new elections as a condition for any peace agreement.

"You have leadership now that's allowed a war to go on that should have never even happened, even without the United States," Trump said from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Tuesday.

Drawing Trump's Ire

Trump said, "I like him personally" when referring to Zelensky but seemed to hold him accountable for Russia's 2022 invasion. He said: "You should have ended it – three years, you should have never started it."

Trump gave an optimistic response when asked about the discussions, saying he felt "much more confident" following Tuesday's meeting.

The talks included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and Vladimir Putin's aide, Yuri Ushakov. Trump described the meeting as "very good."

"Russia wants to do something. They want to stop the savage barbarism," Trump said, even as reports emerged that Russia had launched new drone strikes on Kyiv following the discussions.

When questioned about Ukraine's exclusion from the initial talks, Trump shifted focus to the heavy death toll, saying, "And I think I have the power to end this war."

Zelensky has insisted that Ukraine must be included in any peace negotiations, while Trump suggested that discussions could begin as early as this month.