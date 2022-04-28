Zara Phythian: 'Doctor Strange' Actor, Husband Accused of 'Repeatedly Having Sex' with 13-Year-Old

Doctor Strange actor Zara Phythian and her husband have been accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl after grooming her.

The British actor and stunt performer - who played sorcerer Brunette Zealot in the 2016 Benedict Cumberbatch film â€“ is accused of 14 charges of sexual activity with a child along with her husband Victor Marke, as reported by the BBC. Phythian and Marke are accused of "repeatedly having sex" with the teenage girl. The couple has denied the charges.

Phythian, Husband Allegedly Tried to Recreate Porn Scenes with the Girl

The girl, who is now an adult, claims Phythian, 36, and Marke, 59, plied her with alcohol and had sex with her between 2005 and 2008. She also said they filmed some of the encounters in an attempt to recreate porn scenes, according to the Nottinghamshire Post.

"I knew it was wrong but I just didn't know how to get out of the situation or say anything," she told cops, according to the outlet. "I remember trying to copy Zara's reaction at the time because I looked up to her and tried to be like her in every way." Both Phythian and Marke were martial arts instructors in the UK when the teenager reached out to them. The couple was not married at the time.

Phythian Allegedly Coached the Girl, Dared Her to Perform Oral Sex on Marke

The woman alleges that Phythian dared her to perform oral sex on Marke, and that afterwards he had sex with both of them. The outlet reported that the woman said she felt that Phythian "coached" her when it came to the sexual activity.

She claimed the sexual activity continued on further occasions. The alleged victim also said that as the alleged abuse continued, Marke warned her about telling anyone.

Phythian, who goes by her married name of Zara Marke, has other screen credits to her name, including the 2017 film Knights Of The Damned and 2020's Tribal Get Out Alive. She also appears in Accident Man 2, which is slated to hit theatres this year.

Marke is also facing four allegations of indecent assault on another woman who was 15 at the time. It is alleged that it took place between 2002 and 2003. He has also denied those charges.