Yunseo Chung: Columbia University Junior Suing Trump Admin Over Deportation Engaged in 'Concerning' Conduct' and Was Arrested for Anti-Israel Protest

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Tuesday that the Columbia University junior who sued the Trump administration to stop her deportation had engaged in "concerning conduct," including her recent arrest at an anti-Israel protest earlier this month.

Yunseo Chung, 21, a women's studies major who moved to the U.S. from South Korea as a child, was arrested during the Barnard College sit-in on March 5. The NYPD charged her with obstructing governmental administration and issued her a desk appearance ticket. The demonstration at Barnard was triggered by the expulsion of two students who stormed into a Columbia University class on modern Israel in January and tossed around antisemitic flyers.

Shocking Allegations Against Columbia Student

"Yunseo Chung has engaged in concerning conduct, including when she was arrested by NYPD during a pro-Hamas protest at Barnard College," DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

As of Monday, Chung, a permanent U.S. resident, was not in federal custody but still faces deportation despite her lawsuit seeking to stop the proceedings.

"She is being sought for removal proceedings under the immigration laws," McLaughlin said. "Chung will have an opportunity to present her case before an immigration judge."

On March 5, Chung was arrested while protesting on campus. She and other demonstrators had gathered to oppose what they called the university's "excessive punishments" of student activists who had taken part in pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Three days later, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued an administrative arrest warrant for her. According to the lawsuit, ICE agents tried to locate her at her parents' home, conducting a search the following day.

Federal agents also searched Columbia University, including Chung's dormitory to find her.

Legal experts say ICE does not have the authority to revoke a permanent resident's legal status without due process. Chung's attorneys argue that the deportation attempt was unlawful and politically motivated.

Challenging Trump

Chung's attorneys claimed that the Trump administration's actions were an effort to suppress her right to free speech. "The government's retaliation against Ms. Chung comes in a broader context of retaliation against other noncitizens who have exercised their First Amendment rights," her legal team said in a statement.

Chung was born in South Korea and moved to the United States at the age of seven. Her family immigrated to the country, and she has lived in the U.S. ever since. In 2021, she became a lawful permanent resident, granting her the legal right to reside in the country indefinitely.

Over the past year, she has actively participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus. According to the lawsuit, she was involved in protests against what students described as the university's harsh disciplinary measures against activists.

Chung previously served as her high school's valedictorian and worked as the social media editor for Quarto, Columbia University's official undergraduate literary magazine.