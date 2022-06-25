Yrma Lydia: Mexican Singer Shot Dead by Lawyer Husband Inside Mexico City Restaurant Before He Tried to Bribe Police and Escape

A 21-year-old Mexican was shot dead by her 79-year-old lawyer husband in the presence of other guests in a Mexico City restaurant on Thursday. Yrma Lydia, who had just begun her music career, was shot dead by JesÃºs HernÃ¡ndez Alcocer at the Suntory Del Valle restaurant in the south of the city after she was attacked by him.

After killing Lydia, Alcocer tried to escape by bribing the police but both he and his accomplice were arrested. Alcocer's driver and escort were also arrested for initially helping him escape from the place. Lydia was seen as a new promise of the Mexican region.

Killed Brutally

According to local media reports, Lydia and Alcocer both came to the hotel. After a while an argument started and Alcocer shot dead Lydia in front of other guests. "A man shot his wife three times, he is already detained along with another woman who accompanied him," said Omar GarcÃ­a Harfuch, Secretary of Security for Mexico City.

Witnesses said that a gray-haired man shot the singer, who turned out to be his wife, following an argument.

Alcocer also attempted to bribe the police in order to get away with one of his security guards, who was also arrested.

The argument continued for a while before Lydia was shot. Guest anticipated that something was wrong and alerted the troops. Police took security measures in the area. According to a report in El Universal, authorities arrived at the scene while taking the appropriate safety measures but by that time Alcocer had already shot Lydia.

When police arrived, she was given medical attention but paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Omar GarcÃ­a Harfuch, Secretary of Security for Mexico City, noted that a man shot his wife three times, adding that Alcocer was detained along with another woman who accompanied him.

Alcocer's driver and escort were also arrested after helping him leave the place. However, he was arrested some time later.

Young Talent Killed

According to a newspaper, Alcocer has earlier faced extortion charges.

Lydia was seen as a new promise of the Mexican region. She was already a member of "Great Twelve," which is a project that she shared with Dulce, Maria Conchita Alonso, and Alicia Villareal.

Lydia reportedly also took part in a few performances of Grandiosas 12, a series of concerts held in Mexico and the United States that feature well-known singers from Central and South America, such as Mara Conchita Alonso, Dulce, and Alicia Villareal.

Ten women are killed on average every day in Mexico as a result of increased gender violence.

Crime has been on the rise under President AndrÃ©s Manuel LÃ³pez Obrador for quite some time now.

Jalisco, the state with the worst murder rate in Mexico, has already seen 10 police officers slain in 2022.

In order to prevent violence, Obrador authorized the release of a detained Sinaloa cartel boss in 2019. He has stated that his government is no longer focused on imprisoning drug cartel leaders.