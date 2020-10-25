Famous YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy stated that he has broken his neck and back in a horrifying skydiving accident. The 28-year-old YouTuber who has over 10 million subscribers on the video platform is most probably best known for the phrase "do you even lift, bro?", has been giving scary updates from the hospital bed on Instagram after the incident.

His ex-girlfriend Kinsey Wolanski who is known for her pitch invasion during the 2019 Champions League Final between Tottenham and Liverpool that the latter won, has been by his bedside in the hospital while sharing updates on the social media platforms.

Vitaly Severely Injured

One of the stories of Vitaly on Instagram was captioned, "Broke My Neck And My Back Skydiving!". The clip also shows the Russian struggling in pain as the paramedics and staff of the Cal Fire load him on a stretcher. In her stories, the 24-year-old Kinsey stated that her ex was told that he has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

"Hi guys, I just wanted to come on here and say thank you guys so much for all the messages and the support, I know it means the world to him right now. He broke his neck and his back and it's gonna be a really, really hard long road to recovery, and so having the support and love from you guys is really, really gonna help. So thank you so much for that," Kinsey said.

She also mentioned that they are not back together and she was there for him as a friend and thanked the followers for their concerns. The prognosis of Vitaly might not be as bad as initially thought as he said that he is not expecting to have surgery. "Quick little update guys, I don't think I'm gonna need surgery, but, I can't move. I mean, I can move my legs and my mouth for some great food, thank God. I'm surviving," Vitaly said as reported by the Daily Star.