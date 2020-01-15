Nikkie de Jager, known online by her YouTube moniker NikkieTutorials for her makeup and beauty channel released a video on Monday titled "I'm coming out", in which the internet personality spoke about her identity as a transgender person.

The YouTuber who gained popularity through the 2015 upload named "The Power of Makeup" after it went viral leading to people showing their faces with and without makeup. As of October 2019, her YouTube channel has 12.4 million subscribers and over 1.1 billion views. She is one of the most influential names in the platform's beauty community and her success has been her collaborate with celebrities including Lady Gaga.

De Jager has collaborated with brands like Ofra and Maybelline

Last year she was named a global artistry advisor for Marc Jacobs beauty. De Jager has collaborated with beauty brands like Ofra and Maybelline. In the video released on Monday, she explains her reason for sharing her transgender status came out a need that arose with someone attempting to blackmail her with the information.

He revealed the fact that she has been transgender ever since her undergoing her transition in during late teens. She then went on to admit that she had to make the video in lieu of someone blackmailing her and going public with the information without her consent. YouTubers including James Charles, Jeffree Star, and Manny Mua were just some of the thousands of people who showed their love and support for de Jager when she revealed that she is a transgender woman.

De Jager starts the 17-minute video by talking about how she wanted to share her truth on her own terms, however, the blackmailing has forced her hand to come out in this manner. "I can't believe I'm saying this today to all of you for the entire world to see. But damn, it feels good to finally do it. It is time to let go and be truly free," she says at the beginning of the video. "When I was younger, I was born in the wrong body, which means that I am transgender now" she continued during her video speaking about her predicament.

She spoke about wearing women's clothing

After this, she spoke about identifying as a female although she was born a male during her years growing up. She also spoke about wearing women's clothing at the age of six, starting hormone suppressors at age 14 and then finally transitioning by age 19.

"Oh my god, this is so liberating. You had no idea that for 11 years that I've had my channel, this has been with me, and I always wanted to share this with you," she said while addressing her fans during the video.

"If you feel like you're trapped and there's no way out, know that it gets better. Trust me, it gets better" she said towards the end of the video trying to inspire her fans. The video has been met with an overwhelmingly supportive response from fans, other YouTubers and members of the LGBT community."I think she is an incredible woman, and I am so proud of her sharing her story," UK-based Youtuber SophDoesLife, who has one million subscribers, told the BBC.